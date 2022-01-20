Jack Carty gets opportunity at Ireland redemption

Andy Farrell selected his squad for the Guinness Six Nations knowing they had taken a big leap forward during a successful Autumn Nations Series. Now the mission will be to keep the momentum gathering over the next eight weeks.

What promises to be a wide-open championship begins in 16 days with the visit of injury-hit defending champions Wales to Aviva Stadium and head coach Farrell yesterday stuck largely with the group of players who impressed both individually and collectively for much of 2021 when Ireland lowered the colours of England, Japan twice, Argentina, and New Zealand during an eight-Test winning run.

It has been a successful timeline that has restored the mojo of the Irish national side following the disappointing last year of Joe Schmidt’s reign in 2019 through to the awkward teething problems of Farrell’s first 14 months at the helm having succeeded his old boss on their return from Japan and the latest World Cup quarter-final exit.

With that restoration of belief and the fruition of a coherent and effective winning gameplan under Farrell, attack coach Mike Catt, forwards coach Paul O’Connell, and defence coach Simon Easterby also came the return yesterday of Jack Carty, the Connacht fly-half jettisoned in the wake of the shock pool loss to the Brave Blossoms in 2019 and not seen in an Ireland camp until a late call-up in the final week of last November.

Carty had started at number 10 against Japan instead of the current captain Johnny Sexton and he earned his recall to the squad a little over two months ago when the veteran went down with knee and ankle injuries sustained in the famous win over the All Blacks.

This time around, the in-form and rejuvenated Carty, 29, will take his place alongside the still first-choice Sexton and Munster’s Joey Carbery with every hope of proving he can be at least the back-up out-half in Dublin against the Welsh.

For Carbery, who was yesterday ruled unavailable for Munster’s final European pool game at home to Wasps this Sunday, there will be more time to complete his rehabilitation of the fractured elbow he suffered in the corresponding away fixture in Coventry five-and-a-half weeks ago but that he was named as one of a trio of out-halves yesterday, with Harry Byrne dropping out having backed up Carbery against Argentina in November, is an indication of just how close the Munster playmaker is to a return.

All three will board the plane to Portugal next Thursday for a six-day, warm-weather training camp on the Algarve, and alongside them will be a couple of uncapped players in Connacht’s Mack Hansen and Ulster’s Michael Lowry.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell will be another new-ish presence in the 37-man Ireland group named by the head coach having won the most recent of his three Test caps under Schmidt against Fiji in November 2017.

This time around there are very different circumstances as Ireland look to continue the considerable progress made last year with the first order of business being to avoid the disastrous start to the 2021 Six Nations when Peter O’Mahony’s red card in Cardiff led to an opening-round defeat to the Welsh followed by a home reverse to France.

The reverse fixtures against both those nations represent Ireland’s first two matches of 2022 and Farrell said he expects his players to hit the ground running.

“In November we challenged the group to get up to speed quickly so that the team could perform at international level,” Farrell said. “The same will apply for this Six Nations campaign, we need to be at our best against Wales on the opening weekend.

“We have a strong squad with competition for places across the board, there is a nice blend of experienced internationals and guys who have had their first taste of this level in the past 12 months. The games in November gave us a good foundation to build on and areas where we know we will have to improve.

“It will be an exciting Championship with so many strong squads and impressive performances across the board during the Autumn.”

Not all of those selected last autumn saw any game time against either Japan, New Zealand, or Argentina and a few of those unused squad members fell by the wayside yesterday for the penultimate championship before the 2023 World Cup in France.

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane effectively made the decision for Farrell when he announced he would be leaving Irish shores next season, while Harry Byrne and fellow Leinster back Ciaran Frawley, as well as Munster wing Simon Zebo, have suffered from the drastically reduced game time of late owing to the string of Covid-related postponements in both Europe and the United Rugby Championship.

James Lowe’s absence, however, is down to particularly bad timing. The wing sustained a muscle injury sustained in training at Leinster on Tuesday.