No Zebo or Lowe but two uncapped players named in Ireland's Six Nations squad

Andy Farrell and the Ireland coaching group have named a 37 player squad ahead of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship which commences in early February.

The squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton who earned his 100th cap for his country against Japan during the November international window.

There are two uncapped players named in the extended squad – Ulster’s Michael Lowry and Connacht’s Mack Hansen.

Michael Lowry of Ulster

Both have trained with the national squad in the past few months, Lowry during the Vodafone Summer Series in July and Hansen during the Autumn Nations Series in November.

Connacht's Jack Carty has also been included while his provincial teammate Cian Prendergast is with the squad as a development player.

There is, however, no place for Simon Zebo among the 17 backs, nor Leinster's James Lowe.

Ireland’s opening fixture of the 2022 Six Nations Championship is against Wales on Saturday, February 5. A week later, the squad will travel to France to take on Les Bleus in Paris. In round 3, on Sunday, February 27, Ireland host Italy at the Aviva Stadium and then travel to Twickenham to take on England two weeks later.

In the final round of the Championship, Ireland host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 19.

IRELAND (squad Six Nations): Backs (17) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon), Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96 caps Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 12 caps Mack Hansen (Connacht) uncapped Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge), Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Forwards (20) Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch), Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD).

More to follow...