Johann van Graan not drawn on comments about 'all the good players' going to Leinster

Outgoing boss Johann van Graan has refused to be drawn on comments reported to have been made him about his frustrations at Munster.

The South African will leave the province at the end of this season to become head coach at Bath having reportedly triggered a break clause in a new two-year contract that was set to begin this summer.

He has been tight-lipped on his reasons for leaving after almost five seasons at the helm having replaced Rassie Erasmus in November 2017 and he refused to comment on the topic during a pre-match television interview on RTÉ ahead of the 18-13 win over Ulster on Saturday night.

Former Springbok Victor Matfield, however, gave an insight into Van Graan’s decision to quit when he was speaking on South African SuperSport television during their coverage of the Irish derby on Saturday.

“I spoke to Johann van Graan and he said it was so frustrating at Munster as all the good players go to Leinster,” Matfield was quoted as saying.

It drew a terse reply from Van Graan post-match on Saturday when he was asked to both confirm and explain the comment, which had been disseminated on social media channels.

“I am certainly not going to react to Twitter conversations. I don’t even have Twitter,” the Munster boss said.

The head coach’s earlier interview performance in not commenting on his reasons for leaving for Bath was criticised on air by RTÉ analysts and former Ireland stars Peter Stringer and Jamie Heaslip, with the latter saying: “The Munster fans deserve a little bit more of an answer than that, if I’m honest. I don’t think they’re getting enough from it, they deserve more. I’d be a bit disappointed with that response.”