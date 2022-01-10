Johann van Graan not drawn on comments about 'all the good players' going to Leinster

The South African will leave the province at the end of this season to become head coach at Bath
Johann van Graan not drawn on comments about 'all the good players' going to Leinster

Munster's Senior Coach Stephen Larkham, Head Coach Johann van Graan, Forwards Coach Graham Rowntree, Lead Performance Analyst George Murray and Performance Analyst Paul O'Brien. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

Outgoing boss Johann van Graan has refused to be drawn on comments reported to have been made him about his frustrations at Munster.

The South African will leave the province at the end of this season to become head coach at Bath having reportedly triggered a break clause in a new two-year contract that was set to begin this summer.

He has been tight-lipped on his reasons for leaving after almost five seasons at the helm having replaced Rassie Erasmus in November 2017 and he refused to comment on the topic during a pre-match television interview on RTÉ ahead of the 18-13 win over Ulster on Saturday night.

Former Springbok Victor Matfield, however, gave an insight into Van Graan’s decision to quit when he was speaking on South African SuperSport television during their coverage of the Irish derby on Saturday.

“I spoke to Johann van Graan and he said it was so frustrating at Munster as all the good players go to Leinster,” Matfield was quoted as saying.

It drew a terse reply from Van Graan post-match on Saturday when he was asked to both confirm and explain the comment, which had been disseminated on social media channels.

“I am certainly not going to react to Twitter conversations. I don’t even have Twitter,” the Munster boss said.

The head coach’s earlier interview performance in not commenting on his reasons for leaving for Bath was criticised on air by RTÉ analysts and former Ireland stars Peter Stringer and Jamie Heaslip, with the latter saying: “The Munster fans deserve a little bit more of an answer than that, if I’m honest. I don’t think they’re getting enough from it, they deserve more. I’d be a bit disappointed with that response.”

More in this section

Munster v Ulster - United Rugby Championship Peter O'Mahony and Damian de Allende doubts for Munster's trip to France
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-CASTRES-STADE FRANCAIS Castres prepare for Munster with a dour win over Stade Francais
Billy Burns applauds the fans after the game 17/12/2021 Billy Burns: I would love to tick Thomond Park off the list
#Munster Rugby
<p>Alex Kendellen of Munster goes over to score his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match against Ulster at Thomond Park</p>

Winning ugly: 14-man Munster achieve much-needed victory after Ulster arm wrestle

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up