Andy Friend wants a winning mindset for Connacht's Welford Road mission

Connacht coach Andy Friend says they will have a right crack at ending Leicester Tigers’ perfect start to the season when they clash at Welford Road tomorrow in the Champions Cup.

Tigers have won all 10 games this season and Connacht are without a win in England for 11 seasons, but Friend said they don’t fear them.

“It’s the great saying, if you believe you can or believe you can’t, you’re probably right,” he said. “So, we need to go there believing we can, and if we do believe that then we put ourselves in the contest. If we believe that we can’t, then there’s no point turning up in my view.

“I think mentally we have to have that attitude, and I believe we have got that. We spent the week putting the detail onto that and just reassuring the players that we actually do have the game-plan to go and cause some issues.

“So, like anything in top level sport, the top two inches is pretty damn important.”

Connacht’s hope are boosted with Bundee Aki passed fit to play while Samoan loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga is set for his debut off the bench as Friend’s men bid to build on their 36-9 win over Stade Francais last weekend. Aki, who has only played one game this season for Connacht, has recovered from a knee injury picked up on Irish duty, but winger Mack Hansen, who has scored six tries in seven appearances, is still out with a calf injury.

Friend has made half a dozen changes to the side and all six coming in have been capped for Ireland, with Tiernan O’Halloran returning at full-back in place of Oran McNulty, while Aki takes over from Shayne Bolton.

Kieran Marmion comes in for Caolin Blade at scrum-half, with Dave Heffernan getting the nod over Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham returns in place of Dominic Robertson-McCoy at tighthead.

Ultan Dillane replaces Oisin Dowling in the second row in the other change, with out-half Jack Carty continuing to skipper the side once more even though club captain Jarrad Butler starts at No.8.

Leicester have dropped skipper Ellis Genge who this week announced he’s leaving at the end of the season to return to his native Bristol. There’s considerable anger among Leicester fans over a video announcing Genge’s move, with the England loosehead filmed in Bristol gear entering their training complex and shaking hands and hugging coach Pat Lam. The outcry has led to Genge aplogising to fans directly online.

Out-half George Ford, who is moving to Sale Sharks next summer, has also been left out.

Tigers coach Steve Borthwick has made six changes but has to plan without giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo. New England international Freddie Steward returns but is selected on the wing rather than full-back.

Connacht lost 48-32 early this year in the Challenge Cup on their first visit to Welford Road and while Friend admits Tigers have improved since then, he’s confident his own charges have as well.

“They are definitely improved because the systems that Steve and their coaching staff have put in place, they are probably nine months further down the track using those.

“So yeah, they are definitely a better footie team now. And winning becomes infectious as well, and they have been winning. At the same time, I think we’re a better footie team too. We are still building and it’s nice to come off the back of a good win against Stade before we head there.

“These are the weeks that you play rugby for, massive occasions. Leicester Tigers, unbeaten all year, on their home turf, potentially 20,000-plus people there — brilliant, bring it on,” added Friend.