Ulster finally starting to win the mind game

For the last 12 months or more Nick Timoney has dedicated himself to the psychological side of his game and believes the improvements he has made will ensure he doesn’t end his career with a load of regrets.

The two-time Leinster Schools Cup winner has admitted he doesn’t want to clock up the caps over many years with Ulster and not win silverware. That is his, and the team’s, sole focus now.

And the arrival of sports psychologist Darren Devaney in the summer is already having an impact, says Timoney, who points to their two away wins at Leinster and Clermont as proof that the ‘fight for every inch’ mantra instilled by head coach Dan McFarland has now become about the six inches between the ears.

“I’ve come to realise over the last year or two that the game is largely psychological and I personally have been saying for the last 12 months that my game has improved hugely just from focusing on the psychological side of things,” Timoney said.

“I realised over the Covid break when there were no crowds that home advantage, all that means is you have so many fans screaming for or against you.

“We have gone to two of the toughest places in Europe and won and in the past we wouldn’t have won those games. We won in France for the first time since 2016 and at the RDS for the first time since 2013.

“So Darren’s impact… you can’t put a finger on it but it’s not a crazy thing to say that he is already helping us out.

“It’s been good for building resilience and building approaches for reacting to different situations in a game, especially when you are going to places when the circumstances aren’t built for you.

“I think we are on our way towards figuring out the mental side of the game.

“Preparing for things not going your way and planning your reaction has become a huge part of the game, I think, and it is something we are trying to develop with Darren.”

Ulster have consistently struggled for consistency. Even after the high of winning away at Leinster a few weeks ago, they followed it up with a horrible defeat at the Ospreys.

Timoney spoke a lot about ‘backing up’ last week’s 29-23 win in France with a home win tonight against Northampton Saints, and he thinks they are ready to win a trophy.

“Inconsistency is something we have to eradicate but we have made no secret of the fact we want to win something and to do that, inconsistency won’t cut it.

“This week is huge in backing that up and showing that we are serious this year about Europe and we mean business. One win won’t do that.

“The further down you road you go in the professional game the more you realise that is ultimately the goal.

“I certainly would have regrets if I ended up racking up a load of caps over the years and retiring without having won anything.

“I am getting to the stage where I personally don’t feel like I have accomplished that much because we haven’t won anything.

“The mindset of the group is pretty much that is the consensus.”

Iain Henderson will return from injury to lead Ulster tonight.

The 29-year-old has only played 55 minutes for Ulster this season, in the 36-11 defeat by Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in October.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up before Ireland’s autumn series international against Argentina but head coach Dan McFarland last weekend described his captain’s healing powers of recovery as “ridiculous” hinting he may return for the visit of Northampton.

Henderson’s recall is one of three changes to the team that produced a first away win over Clermont at the Stade Marcel-Michelin last Saturday with a brilliant 29-23 result.

Rob Baloucoune suffered a shoulder injury during the first half and is replaced on the right wing by Craig Gilroy in the only change to the backline.

In the front row, Marty Moore replaces Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop with Ulster again opting for a 6-2 split on the bench against a Saints’ side which will be keen to bounce back from an opening round loss to Racing 92.

Timoney added; “We have a group that has shown we can beat some of the best teams in Europe but we have to stay on it for the rest of the year”.

“It’s a tough ask but if we continue our arc of progression we can do it.

“Every week we have to treat as season-defining and in European weeks like this, it probably is.”