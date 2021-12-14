Bundee Aki to lead triple injury boost for Connacht

Connacht look set for a triple boost as they make the daunting trip to Welford Road on Sunday with Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, and Finlay Bealham likely to be available for the Champions Cup clash with Leicester Tigers.

Head coach Andy Friend, whose squad returned to training today following their impressive 36-9 win over Stade Francais, said it was too early yet to make a call but the prognosis on the injury front was promising.

Aki has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in Irish camp prior to the Argentinian game while both Bealham (sickness) and top try scorer Hansen (calf) were originally selected in the team to play Stade Francais.

Aki’s only appearance this season was in the away loss to Munster in October but Friend is hopeful his only centrally contracted player will be available to take on a Leicester side who have won all 10 matches this season.

“At this stage, he's looking likely to be available. He's a great energy around the group. To go to Welford Road you need your most experienced and biggest players, and Bundee is certainly one of those. If he's available there's every chance he'll be playing.

“We've got a few blokes getting treated and looked at today. We might name a team internally in the next 24 hours and pick a squad. It's our day one, because we're on a Sunday rotation. A third of a way through a season it's hard to know what you have ahead with available bodies.

“Our physio staff aren't knocking on the door every two minutes which is a good thing. And in fact normally if I've to go find them it's a good thing. It wasn't all roses, but it isn't too bad.”

The return of Hansen, who has been a sensation since his summer move from the Brumbies, would be a huge boost with the winger having scored six tries in seven appearances this season.

“He's getting better, but we'll wait and see how the week plays out as to where he ends up,” added Friend.