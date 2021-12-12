Peter O’Mahony apologises to Garryowen for online video

The club reports that O’Mahony has since made a second video to be shown to Garryowen players
Peter O'Mahony at Munster training

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 08:40
Cian Locke

Munster Rugby captain Peter O’Mahony has reportedly issued an apology to Garryowen Rugby club for disparaging remarks about the club in a video widely circulated online.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, Audrey Coffey, the chairperson of underage rugby at Garryowen, has written to parents to explain that O’Mahony has apologised to the club, its coaches, players and parents for remarks which were made in a video message wishing the UL Bohemians U15 side well in advance of a clash with Garryowen last week.

The club reports that O’Mahony has since made a second video to be shown to Garryowen players and parents and has promised to meet with the U15 players in person in the near future.

The letter reports that UL Bohemians has also apologised to Garryowen.

The letter continues: “Our core belief at Garryowen FC, that good people make players, has stood us in good stead since 1884. Respect for your opponents, and by extension for anyone who plays or officiates the game, is an integral part of the game, for us as a club. We expect all our players to adhere to this explicit and implicit value.

“On this occasion, that standard was not met by others outside our club."

The letter acknowledges "concern and upset" within the club. However, it adds: “We hope that these actions by Peter as an apology will bring this matter to its conclusion.”

