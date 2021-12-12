Peter O’Mahony apologises to Garryowen for online video

Munster Rugby captain Peter O’Mahony has reportedly issued an apology to Garryowen Rugby club for disparaging remarks about the club in a video widely circulated online.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, Audrey Coffey, the chairperson of underage rugby at Garryowen, has written to parents to explain that O’Mahony has apologised to the club, its coaches, players and parents for remarks which were made in a video message wishing the UL Bohemians U15 side well in advance of a clash with Garryowen last week.