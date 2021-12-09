Oisin Dowling hopes to celebrate new deal with Champions Cup debut

Promising Connacht lock Oisín Dowling is hoping to crown a two-year contract extension at the Sportsground this week by making his Heineken Champions Cup debut on Sunday against Stade Francais.

The former Ireland U20 had made a dozen appearances for Andy Friend’s side since moving to Galway last year and has now penned a new deal which will keep him with Connacht until the summer of 2024.

“I played in the game against Leicester last year in the Challenge Cup, so this would be first Champions Cup one,” said the Lansdowne clubman who made six appearances for Leinster before moving west.

“It’s really competitive here, there are really good guys there in that position. I think it’s good for all of us because it doesn’t let anyone get comfortable, everyone’s pushing each other. Everyone wants to play and you have to push for your position and that only makes us better so it’s a real positive,” said the 24-year old, who came through St Michael’s College with James Ryan and Ross Molony.

Taking on the likes of Stade Francais in the Champions Cup is one of the reasons Dowling moved from Dublin and he’s hoping they can make a winning start on Sunday as Connacht bid to get out of the pool for the first time.

“The big thing for me, I just wanted to stay injury-free and get consistent performances. I had a good pre-season, and got through it fine, and then built on that from the pre-season games into this season. I’m just trying to put in consistent performances.

“It’s obviously higher stakes in the Champions Cup, it’ll be a bit of a different experience. At the same time, I’ve played against and with some really high-level players, so it’s not something I’ve thought about too much. I’ll just probably try take it like any other game and prepare the same way.”