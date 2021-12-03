Leinster show no mercy in derby with Connacht

URC: Leinster 47 Connacht 19

It’s only seven months since Munster and La Rochelle consigned Leinster to two defeats in the space of eight days but Leo Cullen’s side were in no mood to flirt with back-to-back reversals when Connacht poked the bear.

Certainly not at the RDS where such a fate has never befallen them.

There was a sense of order being restored about this URC interpro, coming as it did less than a week on from Ulster’s successful raid on Ballsbridge, although it was hard to see this scoreline after 15 or 30 minutes when the visitors held deserved leads.

Ultimately, this seven-tries-to-three shellacking carried shades of the last meeting between the rivals when Leinster hit the men from the west for 50 in Galway. It also serves as a riposte to Connacht’s win in the capital when last they visited back in January.

Andy Friend’s side had pitched up with purpose and momentum after their own drubbing of the Ospreys last time out, but their bid to claim a four-try bonus point for their troubles was ultimately held up inches from the home line and with the clock in the red.

That’s a fourth defeat in seven now for them. They continue to mix the sublime with a frustrating inability to stitch enough wins together, but this was a case of simply being hit by a juggernaut once the hosts, with 10 Ireland players recalled, found their stride.

Leinster, so fitful in that 10-point loss to Ulster at the same venue last week, actually started off in similar fashion. Too often the ball found the floor as they pushed forward. Connacht, on the other hand, were purring nicely.

Matt Hansen got the scoreboard started with a majestic leap above Jordan Larmour in the corner, bringing down an inch-perfect Jack Carty chip to claim some reward for all their early endeavour, even with Carty’s conversion falling wide.

The visitors’ second was another beaut, a fluid team move ending with a sensational Sammy Arnold line and drive through the cover to touch down just minutes after a controversial decision not to award a try for Oran McNulty.

Leinster’s first major contribution to a gripping half of rugby was a Rhys Ruddock score chiselled from a succession of pick and jams. It was smart, no-frills rugby given their initial problems but they slipped into a groove as the interval approached.

Down 12-7 with just over the half-hour gone, they changed the complexion of the game with two quick tries.

Garry Ringrose finished off the first of them on the back of an intricate team move full of powerful running and clever support lines. Josh van der Flier’s angle of approach, hands and offload were all top-class in the build-up.

Their third five-pointer was a more curious affair, Leinster huffing and puffing behind the gain line with, seemingly, nowhere to go before Dan Sheehan took possession wide on the right touchline, skinned Hansen with a sidestep and cantered over.

The Canberra man will be morto at being stood up by a hooker but he may find some consolation in the fact that this was Sheehan’s 10th try in just 18 appearances. This latest left Leinster 19-12 to the good midway through.

The entertainment quota held on the restart but the contest was over within another 10 minutes with converted efforts from Larmour and Caelan Doris pushing the deficit out to 21 points. Ryan Baird and Max Deegan added the incidentals.

Seven tries from seven sources for the winners, Connacht’s only retort in that 40 minutes a well-worked try from Conor Oliver just after the hour.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, M Alaalatoa; R Baird, D Toner; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: M Deegan for Doris (26-33 and 56); A Porter for Healy (HT); R Kelleher for Sheehan (51); T O’Brien for Henshaw (56); J Murphy for Toner (59); N McCarthy for McGrath and R Byrne for H Byrne (both 62); V Abdaladze for Alaalatoa (66).

CONNACHT: O McNulty; A Wootton, S Arnold, P Robb, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; L Fifita, U Dillane; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Aungier for Bealham (46); S Delahunt for Heffernan and C Prendergast for Dillane (both 50); T Farrell for Arnold (55); C Blade for Marmion (59); J Duggan for Burke (60); S Masterson for Oliver (70); C Fitzgerald for Carty (72).

Referee: C Busby (IRFU).