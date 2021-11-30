Blow for Connacht as Bundee Aki ruled out of visit to Leinster 

Bundee Aki has been ruled out of Connacht’s trip to the RDS to take on champions Leinster with a knee injury picked up on Ireland duty.

However, Andy Friend’s men have been boosted with promising lock Cian Prendergast, who went off for a HIA in the win over Ospreys last weekend, being cleared to play.

Connacht won against Leinster in the RDS for the first time last January but senior coach Pete Wilkins knows it will be difficult to build on that 35-24 win, not least with Leo Cullen’s men losing their winning start to the United Rugby Championship when they were turned over at home by Ulster last weekend.

“I think what Ulster did well was they brought an enormous amount of physicality and energy in everything they did,” said Wilkins.

“When there were positive moments for them they built on them with more positive moments. When they had their own speed bumps in the game and Leinster had the moments, which you expect them to do at home, they found a way to bounce back from it quickly, and let go of that negative phase and reassert themselves on the game and generate their own momentum.

“From that point of view that physicality and energy that Ulster brought enabled them to do both of those things pretty well.

“For us, one thing we know we're never lacking when we play inter-pros, but particularly Leinster, is the energy and excitement of the occasion. I think the determination in those games, whether it's the provincial identity or rivalry, or international selection, there's no shortage of motivation or incentive in the game.

“The important bit for us is to focus on what we can control and do well. Historically — we'd be the first to acknowledge it — Connacht would have had an emotional yo-yo between different types of opposition. That Ospreys game just gone was incredibly important for us. On the back of that Ulster performance, albeit with a bit of break, we needed to show we were no longer chained to the opposition in terms of how we enabled the mindset for that game,” added Wilkins.

Connacht are hoping to close the gap on the teams at the top of the table and also looking for a boost ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup campaign, which starts at home to Stade Francais on Sunday week and then away to Leicester Tigers a week later.