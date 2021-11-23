Grateful Rob Kearney to bow out of rugby after 'historic' last game

The Baa-baas take on Samoa at Twickenham as the curtain comes down on the November internationals and the Louth native will be part of the squad to take on the Pacific Islanders
Grateful Rob Kearney to bow out of rugby after 'historic' last game

SWANSONG: Rob Kearney will play his last game of professional rugby this weekend

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 18:02

Rob Kearney will bow out of professional rugby after one last appearance as the former Leinster and Ireland player is set to line out for the Barbarians.

The Baa-baas take on Samoa at Twickenham as the curtain comes down on the November internationals and the Louth native will be part of the squad to take on the Pacific Islanders.

“What a historic team to play your last game of rugby with,” the 35-year-old posted on social media. “Grateful for the opportunity.” Kearney will have Irish company in the shape of Leinster's Jack Dunne as the former U20 international continues his recovery from injury.

The clash is a double-header with a women's Barbarians side taking part in the curtain-raiser.

That side also has plenty of Irish interest with five players in the 23-player squad: Ciara Griffin, who played her last international last week joined by Lindsay Peat, Jenny Murphy, Anna Caplice and Sene Naoupu for the clash with South Africa.

More in this section

Jack Carty pictured after signing a new three year deal with the Province 23/11/2021 Andy Friend confident Jack Carty decision will boost hopes of strengthening Connacht squad
Carling Currie Cup, Final: Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks Arno Botha: Munster experience was the 'best time of my life'
Johann van Graan speaks to the media after the game 25/9/2021 Johann van Graan relishing return to 'Fortress Loftus' for first time as away coach
#Irish Rugby
<p>Then Connacht head coach Pat Lam with AJ MacGinty in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne</p>

Pat Lam backs former Connacht charge AJ MacGinty to ‘fit in nicely’ at Bristol

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up