Grateful Rob Kearney to bow out of rugby after 'historic' last game

Rob Kearney will bow out of professional rugby after one last appearance as the former Leinster and Ireland player is set to line out for the Barbarians.
The Baa-baas take on Samoa at Twickenham as the curtain comes down on the November internationals and the Louth native will be part of the squad to take on the Pacific Islanders.
“What a historic team to play your last game of rugby with,” the 35-year-old posted on social media. “Grateful for the opportunity.” Kearney will have Irish company in the shape of Leinster's Jack Dunne as the former U20 international continues his recovery from injury.
The clash is a double-header with a women's Barbarians side taking part in the curtain-raiser.
That side also has plenty of Irish interest with five players in the 23-player squad: Ciara Griffin, who played her last international last week joined by Lindsay Peat, Jenny Murphy, Anna Caplice and Sene Naoupu for the clash with South Africa.