Ireland player ratings v Argentina: Caelan Doris has been man of the Series

This game had the feel of a banana peel pre-game. Argentina, after all, have a bit of history with Ireland to the point that describing it as "a bit of history" is something of an understatement. Lens, Cardiff, Paris... name the places and you can find more beef than an Argentinian steak house so there are no soft games when it comes to this fixture.

Ireland selected accordingly - even if a number of named starters pulled out before the game - and looked to double down on the big win over New Zealand last week.

Argentina's lineout and their discipline cost them over and over again, no more so then when Thomas Lavanini got red-carded for a needless act of thuggery at the breakdown on Cian Healy. The inevitabe ban coming his way will be more fun than the roasting he got off Peter O'Mahony, who was right there to explain everything to him. From there, Los Pumas fell away as Ireland just pulled away and ran out easy winners in the end.

1 ANDREW PORTER - A few wobbles in the scrum which are to be expected at this stage of his transition across from the tighthead side. His work around the field was still of the very highest level and the only way that will ever be compromised is if the scrummaging becomes a liability which, to be fair, would not be fair to make a judgement on based on one game. 7/10

2 RONAN KELLEHER - Not as prominent as last week but still a really solid performance against a strong Los Pumas pack. 8/10

3 TADHG FURLONG - More power and physics-defying athleticism for a guy consistently playing at Best In The World levels. There are no holes in his game and this game was a good example of that. Others might be better scrummagers or carriers or lifters but nobody does all of those things to the same level that Furlong does. 9/10

4 TADHG BEIRNE - Beirne's ability with and without the ball is without question. He consistently stressed the Pumas lineout while spooking them regularly at the breakdown. He showed his quality and credentials as a core player in this Irish squad. His try at the end was as well deserved as it gets. 9/10

5 JAMES RYAN - Ryan did pretty well here up to his HIA late in the first half. 7/10

6 PETER O'MAHONY - O'Mahony was a late replacement for Jack Conan and brought what he always does when called upon. His breakdown work was busy, aggressive and effective while showing up well in the lineout on both sides of the ball. Deserves an extra point for soul reading Lavanini like a Harry Potter book. 8/10

7 JOSH VAN DER FLIER - That red scrum cap showed up all over the place. He's turning into a very complete player in that "small forward" role and he was consistently excellent throughout the 80 minutes. 9/10

8 CAELAN DORIS - Doris has been the outstanding player of this series and continued that in this game despite playing a slightly different role than the previous two weeks. His carry in the building up to his try in the first half was bruising, dominating stuff that very few are capable of at this level. 9/10

9 CONOR MURRAY - Not his finest performance for a few different reasons. The box kicking is a constant groan-inducer for most people these days but Murray actually did well enough here. I felt his passing and decision-making wasn't really at the same level of the previous weeks. 6/10

10 JOEY CARBERY - This was much better from Carbery. He kicked really well and showed glimpses of the handling and zip that were the hallmarks of his game pre-injury. 8/10

11 JAMES LOWE - Lowe's evolution - or, I suppose, a transplant of what he does for Leinster to an Irish jersey to be more exact - has been a game-changer for him at test level. He plays like another midfielder with all that implies, despite being a winger. Generally very good once again. 8/10

12 ROBBIE HENSHAW - This was a relatively quiet day out for Henshaw relative to what we know he's capable of. 6/10

13 GARRY RINGROSE - The heroics of last week weren't duplicated but it was still a high quality performance. 7/10

14 ROBERT BALOUCOUNE - A decent start to the Autumn Series for the Ulster man who didn't really put a foot wrong and had one or two decent moments with the ball in hand. 7/10

15 HUGO KEENAN - A very smooth, very reliable operator who has scaled up his performances consistently over the last few seasons. He was his usual calm, slick self here while showing real development as a playmaker. 8/10.

Replacements: The bench was superb. Every single replacement option improved on the flow of the game and impressed individually and collectively. Casey, Baird and Sheehan showed up the best, for me. 8/10

