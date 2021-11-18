Ciara Griffin hoping to sign off on a high note as team named for Japan Test

Head Coach Adam Griggs - who is taking charge of the team for the final time - has named three uncapped players in his matchday 23
Nichola Fryday of Ireland hugs captain Ciara Griffin after the win over USA. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 16:58

Ciara Griffin will captain Ireland in her final game in green, after announcing earlier this week that she will bring the curtain down on her stellar international career following Saturday's clash with Japan.

Head Coach Adam Griggs - who is taking charge of the team for the final time - has named three uncapped players in his matchday 23, as a second Autumn Test in this November window provides the coaching staff with the opportunity to explore squad depth.

Leinster duo Mary Healy and Ella Roberts and Connacht back Shannon Touhey are all included for the first time and will be hoping to make an impact off the bench, while there are a number of players handed exciting starting opportunities this weekend.

Munster's Aoife Doyle makes her welcome return to the starting XV and is joined in the back three by Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan, who are retained from last Friday's win over USA in Dublin.

There is also a new-look half-back pairing for Ireland with Kathryn Dane starting at scrum-half and Enya Breen at number 10.

Beibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe are not involved Saturday as they fly to Dubai on Sunday to prepare for Ireland's return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action next week.

IRELAND (v Japan): Lauren Delany, Aoife Doyle, Eimear Considine, Sene Naoupu, Laura Sheehan, Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane; Laura Feely, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang, Aoife McDermott, Sam Monaghan, Ciara Griffin, Edel McMahon, Hannah O'Connor.

Replacements: Cliodhna Moloney, Katie O'Dwyer, Mary Healy, Anna Caplice, Maeve Og O'Leary, Alisa Hughes, Shannon Touhey, Ella Roberts.

Ireland Rugby Squad Training

