Looming All-Blacks keeps a lid on green giddiness

Nine tries and 60 points scored. Eighteen offloads thrown. Dominant in terms of both possession and territory. Forwards and backs interlinking in open play and beating Japan at their own game. Johnny Sexton smiling like a schoolkid in a sweet factory.

Cue giddiness.

The Brave Blossoms arrived in Dublin preceded by their reputation as one of the game’s great entertainers, but only to be upstaged by an Ireland side that is itself in the process of finding that elusive balance between brawn and beauty.

It was a brand of rugby and a scoreboard that will inevitably lift expectations as Andy Farrell’s side brace for the arrival of the All Blacks this week, and yet there is an acceptance that the winning and losing of that one may still lie more on the other side of the ball.

It was noticeable after the romp two days ago when the head coach himself stressed just how important their ‘D’ would be next time. And it was supported shortly after when Josh van der Flier steered all the talk away from the fancy stuff.

“Overall, it was a pretty pleasing performance but, looking at next week, I thought our defence was one of the most pleasing elements,” said the Leinster flanker. “It's not as glamorous as the tries we scored, but it was really pleasing to keep them to five points.

“We conceded 31 points against them (when Japan were in Dublin during the summer) and, especially against New Zealand, defence will have to be on top. When we've had success against them in the past, that's what's been really good, our defence.”

Strip away the obsession with style that has come to dominate discussions about Farrell’s side in much the same way as Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland and the national team has actually done incredibly well in one of the game’s most basic and vital areas.

The most points conceded by Ireland in their last dozen games, going back to November of last year, was the 24 claimed by Scotland in Murrayfield. Even that wasn’t enough to claim the victory for Gregor Townsend’s men.

England came out on top in an autumn game in Twickenham but only managed 18. Wales thieved an opening Six Nations win in Cardiff with just 24. And let’s not forget that New Zealand were limited to nine when they last visited these shores.

These are particularly noteworthy stats given that the Kiwis’ defeat of Italy in Rome established two new records: most tries (96) scored in a calendar year and most points (675) across the same period of time.

It won’t make many highlights packages but depriving Japan of time and space in which to do their trademark damage was an integral part of Ireland’s preparations last week. Getting the ball back within three or four phases was the key.

Replicate that next week and they might be in business.

“I’m sure Japan will be disappointed at various stages where they struggled to hold on to the ball,” said van der Flier. “New Zealand will have seen that, and we know they can go through the phases, but it’s definitely something we can strive towards.

“Whether it will have the same effect defensively on them, they’re obviously a very impressive attacking team, but we’ll be trying to put on as much defensive pressure as we can.

“New Zealand can rack up scores very quickly, in a short period of time, or at the end of games. So, defensively, if we can bring some confidence from today, defence can be a part of that.”

It’s not that van der Flier was some killjoy eager to water down all that enthusiasm over Ireland’s thrilling attack. He didn’t have to be shown replays of some of those first-half tries to know that they were pretty special scores.

He played his own part in putting on the show, not least for Andrew Conway’s second when his was among the pairs of hands stitched into the build-up that ended with the Munster winger latching on to a clever Jamison Gibson-Park grubber.

“Normally as a seven, depending on who you play against, you generally have quite a lot of defensive involvements. It's just the nature of the position, but then sometimes it can be hard to get into the game in the attack, other than hitting rucks and running support lines.

“So it's definitely been something I've been very conscious of, trying to get more carries. The line break you mentioned, that was brilliant from Johnny (Sexton), he kind of drew the guy who was going to be marking me in, and left me in open space, so that was good from him.”