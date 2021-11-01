Tadhg Coakley: Tradition, continuity, and belief in Cork Con's past, present, and future

I’m at the grounds of Cork Constitution Football Club in Temple Hill. The Con team and their opponents, Dublin University (Trinity College), take to the field. Con are in blue, Trinity are in white. It’s a great day for a rugby match, the morning fog has lifted. Sunlight is casting the shadow of the old stand across the shining grass of the pitch.

There is a minute’s silence before the game to mark the passing of Frank O’Connor, one of Con’s most popular members, just a week ago, today. Everything falls still, heads are bowed. Sea birds wheel in the distance, white on blue.

When I mentioned the bereavement to lifelong Con member John O’Mahony the day before, he had to gather himself before speaking about it: “Oh, Tadhg,” he said. “Our hearts are broken. We lost an absolute stalwart, one of nature’s gentlemen. Our hearts are broken for his wife Arlene and his daughter Kate first and foremost, and all his family, but everybody in the club loved Frank, he has given so much and for so long to so many people, in so many ways.”

The game begins. I look around. There’s a group of six young lads down by the clubhouse. They’re dressed in the usual casual clothes, carefully chosen to help them fit in. Their hair is cut short in the style of today. They are The Future of this club, though they don’t know it yet. What they have seen and are seeing today on that pitch has flicked a switch inside them ensuring that they will be Con people for the rest of their lives.

John O’Mahony emphasised how proud the club was of its juvenile section and how much it supports the physical and mental well-being of so many young people, enriching them with friends for life. He was keen to make light of his own roles in the club, since he first joined it at the age of six. His three sons all played for Con and are still involved. He’s delighted that a grandson will hopefully be starting there in a couple of years.

“And,” he said: “My story is nothing exceptional, there are so many people would have had the same experiences, so many families that are very involved in the club. The way it is for any club, really.”

On the pitch, this generation of Con players go about their business. They are The Present of this club, the reason we’re all gathered in Temple Hill today. But they wouldn’t even be on the pitch without the support of and input by so many others.

Cork Con’s Greg Higgins breaks the line on his way to score the second try chased by Alan Francis of Dublin University.

After a scrappy opening period, Con stamp their will on the game with two converted tries, in three minutes, almost midway through the first half. The first after a brilliant passing movement down the left; the second from a burst through the middle. Trinity bounce back with two penalties and Con reply with a penalty of their own to leave them in good standing, at 17-6 at half-time.

John had also spoken about how, in some ways, Cork Constitution – like so many clubs — is far more than just a rugby club, providing a “community centre” for many activities for all ages. He mentioned the return of its bridge clubs, which has been sorely missed by all their members during Covid.

“The club has tennis aspects, cricket aspects, fitness courses. It’s a welcoming place for those dropping in for a drink on Thursday nights, too. It’s a lot of different things to a lot of people,” he said. “The club is busy all during the week and that socialising was missing during Covid.”

I look around at the people in the crowd closer to my age. A mixture of women and men, watching the game with a perspective that the minute’s silence has evoked. But there is passion, too. I notice a tall, square-jawed man shouting his approbation when Con win a penalty from a scrum. He’s a good age, a little stooped, and his knees have enjoyed better times. He has the look of a former back row forward, the brightness in his eyes is a joy.

People like him are The Past of the club but not only the past. They’re here today for one thing, and some of them are the parents of the players on the pitch or the grandparents of the group of boys by the clubhouse. Others probably serve Con in other ways.

Clubs go on, continuity is understood. Tradition is upheld. Belief is maintained. The past is remembered and those lost are honoured. The present is safeguarded. The future is planned.

The excellence of the Con forwards ensure that they are never in jeopardy during the second half. Con’s third try in the 64th minute means only one result. Trinity never drop their heads but it’ll be a subdued trip back to Dublin for them. Final score: Cork Constitution 32 – Dublin University 13.

John O’Mahony had asked me to make myself known after the game, but I don’t. I feel it would be an intrusion on the Cork Constitution family, happily doing their family things. I leave, passing the half-masted flag at the entrance. There are sycamore leaves on the ground on Boreenmanna Road. The sun is lowering itself into the southwest.

As I’m walking, I’m thinking about how clubs work. This club and all the clubs in Ireland — promoting all kinds of activities — some of which I am lucky enough to be involved with. The immeasurable social capital, the joy and the safety nets they provide for so many. The clubs that people like Frank O’Connor, and all the Frank O’Connors out there, have nurtured all down the years.