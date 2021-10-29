Fall guys: The breakout stars to watch in this years' autumn internationals

With the southern hemisphere nations touring Europe for the first time in two years this autumn, fans will get the opportunity to witness some of the globe’s best players strutting their stuff.

Beauden Barrett, Damian de Allende and Michael Hooper are just three superstars supporters will be salivating over.

But what of the next generation who could make their mark in the month to come?

Here the Irish Examiner runs the rule over 10 players who could become household names by the end of November.

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Sheehan looks set to make his Test debut this autumn having been named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad to take on Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina.

The 23-year-old hooker has impressed for Leinster so far this season, making an eye-catching, try-scoring appearance off the bench against the Scarlets a fortnight ago. Sheehan, who played rugby as a kid in Bucharest while his dad was working in Romania, has the physique of a flanker and is extremely dynamic around the park.

His throwing in and scrummaging are of a high standard, but Sheehan can often be found in the wide channels and is as dangerous as many wingers in open space. He faces a lot of competition for the Ireland number two shirt, but should win his first cap in the weeks to come.

Adam Radwan (England)

The 23-year-old recently clocked 10.85 metres per second while training with England making him one of the fastest players in world rugby.

Adam Radwan of England makes a run during the Summer International against Canada earlier this year. Picture: Henry Browne/Getty Images

The Newcastle wing made his Test debut for England against Canada in the summer, scoring a hat-trick, but is set to play a more prominent role this autumn. The electric back has been scoring tries for fun in the Gallagher Premiership for the Falcons this season with his footwork and power complementing his pace perfectly to strike fear into defences. Radwan has an opportunity to become a key player for England with Eddie Jones comparing him to South African superstar Cheslin Kolbe and insisting he could develop into one of the best wingers in world rugby.

Christ Tshiunza (Wales)

Wayne Pivac’s decision to include 19-year-old Tshiunza in his squad after merely an hour of senior rugby came as a massive shock in Wales. In fact, the athletic Wales U20 loose forward was getting ready to play for Exeter University in the BUCS League when he received an unexpected phone call from Pivac informing him he had made the squad.

The Exeter Chiefs man was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to England when he was six. He later relocated to Cardiff. Prior to signing for Exeter, he was offered the biggest academy contract in Cardiff’s history and is seen as someone with enormous potential.

Very few players in Wales possess the same mixture of athleticism and physicality as Tshiunza who could be a star at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Salmaan Moerat (South Africa)

South Africa have never been short of world-class locks so when Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber labelled Moerat a special talent, it made people sit up and take notice.

Salmaan Moerat of DHL Stormers. Picture: INPHO/Ashley Crowden

The physical 23-year-old recovered from major neck surgery to get named in Nienaber’s squad to face Wales, Scotland, and England this autumn. Moerat had a decorated youth career captaining the Junior Springboks in the World Rugby U20 Championship back in 2018 and has made a big impression for both Western Province and the Stormers.

He has already caught the eye during the early rounds of the United Rugby Championship with his explosive ball carrying, maul defence and destructive tackling causing big problems for the opposition. He is tipped for a big future in the green and gold jersey of the Springboks.

Marcus Smith (England)

Undoubtedly one of the most naturally gifted out-halves in European rugby, Smith showcased his qualities last season when he helped turn around a Harlequins team struggling for form and led them to their first Gallagher Premiership title for nine years.

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell at England training. Picture: Steve Haag

The 22-year-old has only won two caps to date, but such were the quality of his performances at club level last season he received a call-up to tour with the British & Irish Lions. Smith is already a world-class goal kicker and is one of those players who sees the game in slow motion and can mix his running game with a cool head.

He very rarely takes the wrong option and will put severe pressure on experienced playmaker Owen Farrell for the England number 10 shirt.

Josh Lord (New Zealand)

The selection of 20-year-old second-row Lord for the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour was viewed as a bolt out of the blue in New Zealand. Lord has barely played any professional rugby but won his first New Zealand cap as Ian Foster’s side destroyed the USA last Saturday.

The six-foot eight-inch lock has only made five Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs, playing the vast majority of his rugby for Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Given the strength in depth the All Blacks possess at lock, with the likes of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, and Scott Barrett along with a plethora of top end Super Rugby veterans who would have won a significant amount of caps for other tier one nations, it’s safe to assume Lord is a little bit special. Back home in New Zealand he’s seen as an athletic lineout forward and an abrasive carrier.

Braydon Ennor (New Zealand)

The versatile Crusaders back is a hugely gifted footballer and made his first All Blacks start in the States last weekend. Ennor was a star at age grade level making his mark for the Junior All Blacks and he would have won more than two caps if he hadn’t ruptured his ACL last September.

But the 24-year-old is now back fit and firing and is one of the most dangerous counter attackers in Super Rugby with his mix of physicality and explosive pace making him very difficult for defenders to cope with. Ennor is equally adept at wing, full-back, or centre making him a valuable squad member with his versatility increasing his chances of winning more caps this autumn.

If given an opportunity he could cut defences to shreds at Test level.

Taine Basham (Wales)

Due to Wales’ injuries in the back-row, the 21-year-old Dragons openside flanker will make his first Test start against the mighty All Blacks this Saturday in front of 75,000 people.

Dragons' Taine Basham is presented with the URC Player of the Match Medal for his performance against Connacht. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

But the All Blacks would be making a big mistake if they take Basham lightly with former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman recently describing him as one of the best players he’d ever coached. Basham is a very talented footballer who is comfortable in the wide channels but is also very strong over the ball and can cause havoc at the breakdown. When playing for the Dragons he stands out behind an underpowered front five and it’s scary to think how effective he could be behind a dominant pack.

He has a big future ahead of him.

Ryan Baird (Ireland)

For a long time, the 22-year-old second row has been considered the next big thing to come out of the Leinster academy.

Leinster's Ryan Baird celebrates after the win over Zebre in the URC. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

It was obvious to those who watched him play for St Michael’s College that he was destined for the top and he hasn’t disappointed with a series of standout performances for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship. His talents really came to the fore when he scored a hat-trick against Glasgow in the then Guinness PRO14 last season, with the giant lock having played wing and out-half until he was 15.

But he is no show pony and does a large amount of the unseen dirty work for a dominant Leinster pack. He has already won five Test caps, but this could be the campaign where he really establishes himself in Andy Farrell’s side.

Melvyn Jaminet (France)

The 22-year-old Perpignan full-back made his France debut in this summer’s enthralling Test series against Australia despite having not played any TOP14 rugby.

France Melvyn Jaminet of France with Tom Banks of Australia. Picture: INPHO/Photosport/Morgan Hancock

All his rugby had, up to that point, come in the PROD2, but with Perpignan’s promotion he is now impressing in the French top-flight. On his debut he kicked 23 points, with seven successful goal kicks, to help France to their first win in Australia for 31 years. It’s no exaggeration to say he is already one of the world’s very best goal kickers while he is also strong under the high ball and defensively sound.

There is no doubt he has the potential to cement the France number 15 jersey ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and will be joining European champions Toulouse next season.