Andy Farrell ready to ‘see how things unfold’ but Johnny Sexton still in control of No 10

He remains the best out-half in Ireland, but Johnny Sexton is at an age now where the decline in a player’s abilities can be precipitous. Without warning.
Andy Farrell ready to ‘see how things unfold’ but Johnny Sexton still in control of No 10

Johnny Sexton: Still has a grip on the No 10 shirt. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Brendan O'Brien

It’s the question everyone is asking but no one can answer. Can Johnny Sexton defy the years and lead Ireland come the next World Cup? Or will Father Time demand his way and force his and Andy Farrell’s hand before then?

Both captain and coach have this week declared the squad’s intention to embrace the challenge that is France 2023 now rather than later, but the Leinster veteran will be 38 by then and, as things stand, he is out of contract next summer.

He remains the best out-half in Ireland, his vast experience and back catalogue only tightening the grip on that No 10 jersey — but Sexton is at an age now where the decline in a player’s abilities can be precipitous. Without warning.

The mind still drifts back to 2013/14 when, in his last season, Brian O’Driscoll was left tackling air more than once by opponents younger and more fleet of foot. The great man subsequently admitted himself that he had exited stage left in the nick of time.

Ireland faced a similar conundrum approaching the last World Cup when Rory Best, the last long-term holder of the armband, was 37 years of age. Then, as now, there wasn’t enough momentum from those down the queue to displace him.

For Farrell, though, the Sexton question remains a simple one.

“It’s pretty straightforward. Is Johnny playing well? Is Johnny hungry to keep being motivated to put the boots on every single day and keep wanting to get better? Is Johnny fit and healthy over the next couple of years?

“We’ll see how things unfold, we’ve got a great relationship and we’ll keep talking on that front,” said the head coach ahead of games against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina next month. “Things will be as simple as that.”

Sexton’s injury profile, by his own admission, hasn’t been great in recent years — but it was his hand on the tiller for all 80 minutes last March when England were roundly beaten in the last round of the Six Nations and the team appeared to turn a corner. Of the alternatives, Jack Carty has been the most impressive on a consistent basis of late, but the Connacht captain has again been overlooked by an Ireland head coach who did accept that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the 29-year old.

Carty has not featured for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup, when he started on that fateful day against Japan in Shizuoka and followed it up with 40 minutes against Russia. As with the likes of John Cooney and Luke McGrath, his is a face that no longer seems to fit.

Joey Carbery training with Ireland. The Munster man is below Johnny Sexton in the depth chart but will be eager to show what he can do this Autumn. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Joey Carbery training with Ireland. The Munster man is below Johnny Sexton in the depth chart but will be eager to show what he can do this Autumn. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Selection, Farrell explained, is not just about form. The choice of personnel can be about finding out “whether people can flourish or not” in a national squad that has been boosted by the return of some “big boys” after the Lions tour. That would seem to fit the bill in the case of Harry Byrne’s inclusion — but surely not that of Carbery. The latter has 24 caps now. He has featured in two wins against the All Blacks, and the only leading side he has yet to face is the French.

Carbery’s issue since returning from long-term injury last February is form, but Farrell is clearly willing to be patient, his observation that people need a chance “to grow within the environment” designed to accommodate people like the talented Munster 10.

“The kid’s been out for an awful long time and he’s worked extremely hard to get to this stage.

“He had a handful of games towards the end of [last season] and we brought him back into the international scene to see where he’s at.

“Then, it breaks up and he’s waiting to get going again. It’s tough, it’s a tough old cycle for him, isn’t it? Him being back in the squad, around the quality of player that we have in this squad is going to help Joey come a long way.

“He’ll pick things up off the likes of Johnny and use that to his advantage.”

Carbery isn’t the only one short on game time. The entire squad is undercooked. Sexton said as much this week. Japan won’t be much better off in that sense but the question with the All Blacks and Argentina is whether they might even be overdone.

New Zealand are over three months on the road now but they have used over 40 players across their half-dozen Rugby Championship games and last week’s demolition of the Americans. Ireland have a lot of catching up to do.

“The challenge is getting them up to speed — but that’s the world we live in and there are no excuses from our side, no whinging from our side,” said Farrell.

“Other Lions players, did [Ireland’s] come back later than others?

“Maybe by a week or so. But what we can do is fast forward to the end of the season and think, ‘we definitely should have looked after those boys way back then and now we’re paying for it’.”

ANDY FARRELL ON…

Robbie Henshaw, a doubt for the All Blacks game due to a foot injury

“Robbie is hard at his rehabilitation so he is not joining in with us with regards to his rugby. How that rehabilitation continues down the track, hopefully he improves pretty quickly, but that has yet to be seen so we will make a decision as the weeks go by.”

… how soon development squad members Thomas Ahern and Jamie Osborne can feature at Test level

“I said to the two of them that they’ve got to embrace the week. They’re in with us for a week for a reason to help them progress in their game. They’ve certainly hit the ground running. They’re asking the right questions, they’ve fitted in with the rest of the squad.

“Everyone else has embraced them as well and hopefully the reason why we do this is that they go back to their provinces and we see the desperation in wanting more from their careers and the sooner we see that the better it is for everyone.”

… concussion in a week when former Rugby League players gave notice of intention to sue the Rugby Football League and Caelan Doris revealed his own struggles with concussion

“It’s very hard, isn’t it, to see anyone suffering in any walk of life? We certainly feel for them all. I feel fortunate that I came through that era that was a little bit more testing in that regard, but I feel with where the game is at now, we’re in a fantastic place.

“World Rugby are extremely vigilant in this area and rightfully so. Our boys feel like they’re being treated and cared for in the right manner. We take that extremely seriously.

“Going forward, for the kids playing the game and the parents who worry about these type of things, the game is in safe hands because of the extra vigilance around this subject.”

...Joey Carbery’s form and what does he need to do to get back to his best?

“Just a bit more time and experience under his belt I would have thought, the kid’s been out for an awful long time and he’s worked extremely hard to get to this stage.

“He had a handful of games towards the end of the year (season) and we brought him back into the international scene to see where he’s at. Then, it breaks up and he’s waiting to get going again... it’s tough, it’s a tough old cycle for him, isn’t it?

“Him being back in the squad, around the quality of player that we have in this squad is going to help Joey come a long way. He’ll pick things up off the likes of Johnny and use that to his advantage.”

More in this section

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - 3rd Test Doubts remain over Robbie Henshaw's fitness for All Blacks tie
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-MONTPELLIER-LA ROCHELLE Ronan O’Gara to appear before Top 14 disciplinary panel
Ronan Kelleher, Caelan Doris and James Ryan 27/10/2021 Caelan Doris revisits ‘weird and uncertain’ concussion layoff
#Irish Rugby
Gareth Anscombe 8/10/2021

Gareth Anscombe makes long-awaited Wales return for New Zealand clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up