Andy Farrell ready to ‘see how things unfold’ but Johnny Sexton still in control of No 10

It’s the question everyone is asking but no one can answer. Can Johnny Sexton defy the years and lead Ireland come the next World Cup? Or will Father Time demand his way and force his and Andy Farrell’s hand before then?

Both captain and coach have this week declared the squad’s intention to embrace the challenge that is France 2023 now rather than later, but the Leinster veteran will be 38 by then and, as things stand, he is out of contract next summer.

He remains the best out-half in Ireland, his vast experience and back catalogue only tightening the grip on that No 10 jersey — but Sexton is at an age now where the decline in a player’s abilities can be precipitous. Without warning.

The mind still drifts back to 2013/14 when, in his last season, Brian O’Driscoll was left tackling air more than once by opponents younger and more fleet of foot. The great man subsequently admitted himself that he had exited stage left in the nick of time.

Ireland faced a similar conundrum approaching the last World Cup when Rory Best, the last long-term holder of the armband, was 37 years of age. Then, as now, there wasn’t enough momentum from those down the queue to displace him.

For Farrell, though, the Sexton question remains a simple one.

“It’s pretty straightforward. Is Johnny playing well? Is Johnny hungry to keep being motivated to put the boots on every single day and keep wanting to get better? Is Johnny fit and healthy over the next couple of years?

“We’ll see how things unfold, we’ve got a great relationship and we’ll keep talking on that front,” said the head coach ahead of games against Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina next month. “Things will be as simple as that.”

Sexton’s injury profile, by his own admission, hasn’t been great in recent years — but it was his hand on the tiller for all 80 minutes last March when England were roundly beaten in the last round of the Six Nations and the team appeared to turn a corner. Of the alternatives, Jack Carty has been the most impressive on a consistent basis of late, but the Connacht captain has again been overlooked by an Ireland head coach who did accept that he has been impressed by what he has seen from the 29-year old.

Carty has not featured for Ireland since the 2019 World Cup, when he started on that fateful day against Japan in Shizuoka and followed it up with 40 minutes against Russia. As with the likes of John Cooney and Luke McGrath, his is a face that no longer seems to fit.

Joey Carbery training with Ireland. The Munster man is below Johnny Sexton in the depth chart but will be eager to show what he can do this Autumn. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Selection, Farrell explained, is not just about form. The choice of personnel can be about finding out “whether people can flourish or not” in a national squad that has been boosted by the return of some “big boys” after the Lions tour. That would seem to fit the bill in the case of Harry Byrne’s inclusion — but surely not that of Carbery. The latter has 24 caps now. He has featured in two wins against the All Blacks, and the only leading side he has yet to face is the French.

Carbery’s issue since returning from long-term injury last February is form, but Farrell is clearly willing to be patient, his observation that people need a chance “to grow within the environment” designed to accommodate people like the talented Munster 10.

“The kid’s been out for an awful long time and he’s worked extremely hard to get to this stage.

“He had a handful of games towards the end of [last season] and we brought him back into the international scene to see where he’s at.

“Then, it breaks up and he’s waiting to get going again. It’s tough, it’s a tough old cycle for him, isn’t it? Him being back in the squad, around the quality of player that we have in this squad is going to help Joey come a long way.

“He’ll pick things up off the likes of Johnny and use that to his advantage.”

Carbery isn’t the only one short on game time. The entire squad is undercooked. Sexton said as much this week. Japan won’t be much better off in that sense but the question with the All Blacks and Argentina is whether they might even be overdone.

New Zealand are over three months on the road now but they have used over 40 players across their half-dozen Rugby Championship games and last week’s demolition of the Americans. Ireland have a lot of catching up to do.

“The challenge is getting them up to speed — but that’s the world we live in and there are no excuses from our side, no whinging from our side,” said Farrell.

“Other Lions players, did [Ireland’s] come back later than others?

“Maybe by a week or so. But what we can do is fast forward to the end of the season and think, ‘we definitely should have looked after those boys way back then and now we’re paying for it’.”