Billy Dardis: Return of Simon Zebo will be a game changer for Ireland

No one is a bigger Hugo Keenan fan than Billy Dardis.

The pair spent two years together on the sevens circuit with Ireland, the former moving to nail down the full-back spot at 15s with Leinster and Andy Farrell’s side, the latter remaining on to make it through to last summer’s Olympics in the shorter form of the game.

It’s his hope that Keenan continues to anchor the Ireland back line going forward but he is nonetheless excited about the return of Simon Zebo who was named in the squad for the November internationals earlier this week after a four-year absence.

“Zebo coming back into Irish rugby can only make things really exciting because over the last few years it has been a little bit stagnant and that’s well documented,” said Dardis.

“It’s not as exciting as it could be and there’s someone who brings a lot of X factor and flair.”

Dardis referenced the role Zebo played in the win over the All Blacks in Chicago as evidence of what he can still bring to the Test arena and believes his presence can only push the likes of Keenan and the other back three contenders onto bigger and better things.

“You have the likes of Zebo there, Jacob Stockdale, and obviously Jordan Larmour as well. It’s just about getting the three best players in that backfield and whether they want to keep it safe or exciting.

“If you go for Zebo you know what you’re going to get, he’s going to be all guns blazing, flair, X factor. With Hugo, you get a bit of both, so it will be exciting to watch that unfold over the next few weeks.”

Keenan isn’t the only man in Farrell’s most recent squad to have a sevens line on their CV. Rob Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have both spent time in the game too, as have the likes of Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien and Munster’s Shane Daly.

The flow of players into and out of the sevens circuit has stepped up on the back of the Tokyo Games, a new Olympic cycle prompting a turnover in personnel that has been replicated across the game even with Paris less than three years distant.

Men like Conor Phillips, the next Jordan Conroy, according to Dardis, and Shane Jennings — “a young Robbie Henshaw” — are already making their mark in recent weeks but some of the ‘Originals’ and other vets have moved on. Among them are Foster Horan and Greg O’Shea.

Dardis had no intention of joining them in this sporting afterlife. Still only 26, he knew before Tokyo that he was pushing on for Paris despite finishing a masters in consulting and embarking on a part-time job in that same sector.

“Especially over the last 18 months, I had come to realise how much I enjoyed rugby, training, the craic with the lads, the high performing elite environment, I just thrive on it. I love that fast-paced energy.

“I spoke to Anthony (Eddy and said) I could play rugby for the next 10 years if I wanted to and my body holds up. My parents and anyone I speak to would say ‘you’d be stupid not to continue playing’. You can make your money in your 30s and 40s.

“While you have this opportunity go and enjoy it.”