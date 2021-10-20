Covid restrictions not the main cuase of interpro changing room controversy, IRFU admit

The IRFU’s Philip Browne has vowed that the union will do better by the women’s interpro series after a report in the changing-room controversy found that Covid-19 and the resultant health and safety issues were not the “determining factors” in leading to the issue.

The matter arose when the Connacht and Ulster women’s teams had to use temporary and utterly inadequate changing facilities in Donnybrook that were positioned close to refuse bins. Footage of the area, where rats were said to be seen scurrying about, was widely shared on social media.

“Everyone was appalled by the conditions the players had to endure,” said the IRFU CEO. “From the moment we became aware of the issues we apologised on behalf of all involved and resolved to ensure this would not happen again, I want to strongly echo that commitment once again today.

“A significant amount of work went into the delivery of what was a highly-entertaining interpro series. However, a series of errors has overshadowed the games, we all take responsibility for such failings and vow to do better by implementing the recommendations of this review.”

The review into the incident was undertaken by IRFU legal counsel Sean Brassil and included interviews with the four provincial team captains as well as written reports from and interviews with other personnel.

An IRFU statement today said that, “while difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic were significant, they were not determining factors in causing teams to be set up in the wrong area of the stadium resulting in inadequate and unacceptable facilities/conditions for the teams on the day.”

Other issues that played a part included an ambiguity over who was responsible for organising the actual fixtures - an incredible finding for a professional sports organisation - and the knock-on confusion that this caused in the planning.

There was also a lack of personnel on the ground to properly manage the fixtures that weekend in September which has resulted in a conclusion that new guidelines must be delivered for running the Women’s interpros and minimum standards put in place.

A dedicated female liaison officer has also been suggested for the provincial branches so that players may bring forward any confidential issues or seek any other support and assistance as necessary.

The sooner the better, clearly.

It hasn’t been a good few months for the women’s game here with the national team failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand thanks to shock losses to Spain and Scotland in the recent qualifying tournament in Italy.

The IRFU has announced that Amanda Bennett, a former Welsh international and founder of FairPlay, has been confirmed as an independent consultant to conduct an independent review into the preparation, participation and performance of the team for that event.

Joining her will be Kevin Bowring and Helen Philips in a review that is expected to take roughly two months and which is intended to feed into a separate and broader structural review of the 2018-2023 Women In Rugby Action Plan.

The review is due to examine the alignment between the domestic game and high-performance end, review player pathways in the women’s game and the current competition structures.

The overall plan is due to be completed by early next year.