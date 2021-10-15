More agony for Will Addison as Nick Timoney extends Ulster's perfect URC start

URC: ULSTER 26 LIONS 10

A potentially serious knee injury to the unluckiest of players Will Addison overshadowed Ulster’s fourth maximum-point win in a row which moved them to the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

The Ireland back, who has battled back and hip problems which have blighted his time in Irish rugby, was superb in the first half at Kingspan Stadium but suffered what looked like a serious knee injury after an innocuous incident soon after the interval.

The player was taken to hospital with Ulster left fearing he could once again be on the sidelines for a length spell.

Ulster were very wasteful with the ball but still managed to make it four wins out of four, and 20 points out of 20, with another four-try haul despite playing nowhere near their top level.

Nick Timoney bagged two more tries in a comfortable home win over South African side the Lions.

Timoney has now scored five tries in four games, playing the full 80 minutes in all the games so far, scoring the first and the last on the night to put Ulster top of the table with a maximum 20 points from the opening four games.

Doak, the 19-year-old scrum-half who has lit up Ulster’s positive start to the season, added three conversions on a night when Ulster never really clicked into top gear yet still fully merited their four-try haul.

Timoney crashed over from close range after three minutes but the Lions briefly took the lead through Stean Pienaar’s try after 18 minutes.

James Hume added a second try before half time and Doak’s conversion had Ulster leading 12-10 at the interval.

Ulster battered away at the Lions’ line before Matty Rea punched a hole for a third try after the break and Timoney crashed over again 13 minutes from the end to wrap up the bonus point.

Scorers – Ulster: Tries – Timoney 2, Hume, Rea; Cons: Doak 3; Lions: Try – Pienaar; Con: Viljoen; Pen: Viljoen.

Ulster: W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.

Lions: D Roussouw; S Pienaar, M Rass, M Burger Odendaal, S Maxwane; EW Viljoen, A Warner; S Sithole, G Visagie, C Sadie; R Schoeman, R Nothnagel; S Sangweni, V Tshituka, R Straeuli.

Replacements: P Botha, R Dreyer, A Ntlabakanye, W van der Sluvs, E Tshituka, M dan den Berg, F Zeilinga, W Simelane.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)