'Class act' Nathan Doak showing maturity and composure beyond his years

Even those who have watched Nathan Doak’s development first hand are surprised by how comfortable he has looked on the big stage and how quickly it has all happened for him.

The 19-year-old has scored three tries in two and a bit United Rugby Championship games and kicked 16 points, looking every bit as composed as someone 10 years his senior.

Ulster and Ireland hooker Rob Herring calls Ulster’s newest scrum-half “a class act” and has been super impressed not just by how he has played, but how he has taken command of match situations.

“You have seen the way he has played,” said Herring, who made his 200th appearance for Ulster last weekend.

“He has come in as a young lad and really put his stamp on games which is not what you expect from somebody his age.

“To be able to handle the skills and the pressure at this level already is a really positive sign for him.

“You wouldn’t think he was only 19, would you? He has a real calm head on him and has all the skills needed to play at this level.

“I think he is going to have a big future ahead of him if he keeps working hard and taking his chances.” The injury John Cooney sustained in the opening league win over Glasgow provided Doak with an early opportunity and he is keeping a clenched grip on the position, with Cooney again forced to watch from the stands at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night for the visit of South African team, the Lions.

It is a first-ever meeting between the teams and Ulster have named an unchanged team from the side which hammered Benetton last weekend.

However, Kieran Treadwell returns from injury to make the bench while Mike Lowry could make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon from the reserves.

Wingers Rob Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle have resumed training following injuries but are not named in the match-day squad as Ulster chase a fourth win out of four.

They have a maximum haul of 15 points so far and there is every possibility they could get to 20 points this weekend as the Lions have lost their last two games to the Scarlets and Glasgow.

South African-born Herring is excited to be playing a new South African team in a new competition.

“When I first signed for Ulster it is not something I thought I would ever get the opportunity to do,” he admitted.

“The sides coming in have a lot of history and heritage behind them and they are great unions in South Africa.

“They will add a lot to the competition and just the different style of play will add something new.

“It will be interesting to see how we attack the lines and there is a lot of uncertainty having not played them before.”

ULSTER: Addison; Gilroy; Hume, Stewart; McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor, Carter (capt); Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, O'Sullivan, Kane, Treadwell, Reidy, Shanhan, Lowry, Moxham.

LIONS: Rossouw; Pienaar; Raas, Odendaal (capt); Maxwane; Viljoen, Warner; Sithole, Visagie, Sadie; Schoeman, Nothnagel; Sangweni, V Tshituka, Straeuli.

Replacements: Botha, Dreyer, Ntlabakanye, van der Sluys, E Tshituka, van den Berg, Zeilinga, Simelane.