Munster make 11 changes as Jason Jenkins misses out on debut through injury

Seldom has a team with maximum points after two games has had so much uncertainty hanging about it but Munster head on their first away trip of the season with a lot to prove in Llanelli on Sunday.

The paucity of the challenge presented by South African sides the Sharks and the Stormers in the opening two games, coupled with how the Cape Town side raced into a 15-0 lead last weekend before being hauled back, means the jury is still out as Johann van Graan’s men prepare to take on the Scarlets.

Now, throw in 11 changes to the side which chalked up that 34-18 bonus-point win over the Stormers and it’s easy to appreciate why this trip to Wales is being greeted with such uncertainty.

New signing Jason Jenkins, who was poised to make his debut in this one, has been ruled out with a thigh injury but another Springbok, RG Snyman, will continue to build his game-time off the bench, with Thomas Ahern coming into the second row where he will partner Fineen Wycherley.

Wycherley is one of just four players retained with Jack O’Donoghue skippering the side and Calvin Nash and Shane Daly being retained on the wings.

It’s all-new pairings everywhere else. Ben Healy, who kicked a last gasp winner from 50 metres in this game this weekend last year, starts at out-half where he will be partnered by Neil Cronin. Liam Coombes and Dan Goggin start in the centre, with Matt Gallagher at full-back.

Simon Zebo is among a host of players being rested but will surely return for the first Irish derby of the season the following weekend against Connacht, with those inter-pro games having added significance in the new United Rugby Championship.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, and Stephen Archer start in the front-row with Kenyan Knox ruled out with a hip issue. Rowan Osborne is out with concussion, with Paddy Patterson providing cover to Cronin and set for his seasonal debut. Another academy player Alex Kendellen is also poised for his first action of the season, covering a back row where Chris Cloete and the emerging Jack O’Sullivan join O’Donoghue from the outset.

Munster: M Gallagher; C Nash, L Coombes, D Goggin, S Daly; B Healy, N Cronin; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; T Ahern, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (C), C Cloete, J O’Sullivan.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Wycherley, J Ryan, RG Snyman, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, J Daly.