Rob Herring set for landmark appearance for unbeaten Ulster

Rob Herring is the latest player to reach the double hundred of appearances for Ulster having been named in the squad to play Benetton on Friday.

The hooker will become the seventh player to play 200 times for the province who will be bidding to make it three wins out of three in the United Rugby Championship.

Ulster make two changes from last week’s bonus-point win against Zebre in Parma, both in the forwards with Andrew Warwick and Sam Carter coming in for Eric O’Sullivan and Mick Kearney.

The entire backline is retained, including Craig Gilroy who is only five caps away from reaching the milestone of 200 appearances.

The 30-year-old is pleased to be back in contention having fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons with the emergence of outstanding talents like Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune. Although both are currently injured, Gilroy was happy to start last week’s win and gets another start this weekend with the praise of head coach Dan McFarland still ringing in his ears.

“He is a big achiever and he expects a lot on the pitch and off the pitch so it was great to hear,” admitted Gilroy, who agreed a new one-year contract with Ulster for the 2021/2022 season.

“The back three is probably the most competitive positions in the squad so you have to be producing your ‘A’ game and training at a high standard as well.

“I am doing everything right and think I am playing some good rugby so I just want to keep my foot on the gas.

“Where I am in pecking order you have to ask Dan. As to where I see myself? I am definitely higher than I was last season.

“Dan has picked me to start and I know he had other options so I know I am knocking on the door and any rugby I’ve played this season I think has been very good.”

Unbeaten Benetton, who won the Rainbow Cup at the end of last season, will be a lot harder to beat than Zebre but Gilroy certainly likes playing Italian opposition.

He knows he has to keep improving to stay in contention in an unforgiving environment where standing still is not an option.

“I am trying to bring an all-round game,” he added.

“I am bringing my usual try-scoring threat but I am trying to make tackles and be secure in the air and secure at the breakdown, so I just want to tick all those boxes when it comes to selection.”

ULSTER: W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, S Carter; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: B Roberts, C Reid, R Kane, M Kearney, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.

BENETTON: R Smith; R Tavuyara, M Zanon, T Benvenuti, L Sperandio; L Marin, C Braley; F Zani, C Els, I Nemer; I Herbst, F Ruzza; G Pettinelli, M Lamaro, B Steyn.

Replacements: T Baravalle, C Traore, T Pasquali, M Lazzaroni, S Negri, L Cannone, L Petrozzi, L Morisi.