Killer goal: Finlay Bealham wants to match Dave Kilcoyne for longevity

Connacht prop Finlay Bealham has thrown down the gauntlet to Dave Kilcoyne and vowed that if the Munster loosehead plays until he is 40, then he will keep going until he’s 41!

Bealham, the Aussie who came to his grandmother’s country to pursue a career as a professional, turns 30 this weekend with 161 appearances for Connacht under his belt.

And he has no plans to start considering retirement any time soon. He brought his Irish caps to 16 during the summer, starting against Japan and coming off the bench against USA, and after being told that 32-year old Kilcoyne last week declared his intention to keep going until he’s 40, Bealham has set himself a new target.

“If Killer wants to play until 40, I’ll play until 41! Seriously though, I’m loving my rugby at the moment and I try and take care of myself as best I can. I feel that I’m still yet to reach my prime as a prop, I still feel I have lots to work on and I’m really ambitious and achieving the max that I can.

“Age is just a number at the end of the day, and as long as I can show up for training week in and week out and have that hunger and drive, the age is irrelevant.

“The scrummaging is the main thing, and I keep telling our strength and conditioning coach Dave Howarth that strength is the last thing to leave an athlete, so thank God I’m not a fast-twitch fibre athlete, I’ll keep my strength for a while. I hope my theory is correct.”

Props switching positions in the front may have moved to a new level with Andrew Porter and Cian Healy swapping, but Bealham is no stranger to both sides of the scrum.

He made his Connacht debut in February 2014 as a loosehead when, after impressing for the Irish U-20s and being brought into the Connacht academy by Nigel Carolan after a stint with Belfast Harlequins, he came on as a replacement for Denis Buckley.

The current Ulster coach Dan McFarland, then in charge of the forwards at Connacht after a stellar career as a loosehead with the province, moved Bealham to tighthead and, by and large, there he has remained ever since.

But last year Andy Farrell pitched him in at loosehead off the bench against England and starting against Georgia, although Bealham has no doubt about his favourite position, despite knowing his value as a versatile prop.

“Certainly, I see myself as a tighthead first and foremost, and with the ability to cover loosehead if need be. To see Church (Cian Healy) do it now, he was killing it at the weekend. I was chatting to him and he seems to be really relishing that tighthead role.

“I wouldn’t rule it out, but I feel like I’ve been doing tighthead for a while, and I’ve played there at a really high level and I feel comfortable in the position. That’s not to say if I got an opportunity at loosehead I wouldn’t take it, I’d take any opportunity I can get. First and foremost tighthead, and with the ability to cover loosehead if need be.”

Porter’s recent switch back to loosehead could open up more international opportunities for Bealham and he knows this block of games for Connacht is a window for him to lay down a marker.

“I guess there is, like I suppose he’s playing loosehead at the start of the season, but without being too cliché, I try not to think about that kind of stuff, and really just focus on my process, week in and week out. I’m trying to reach the ceiling that I have and trying to get as far as possible and improving myself as best I can around the pitch, and as long as I do that I’ll put myself in the best position possible.

“Ultimately that’s where I want to be as a player. We’ve got three more games until that November series, and that’s obviously a goal of mine, to make that.”