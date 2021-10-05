Andy Friend hits back at Jake White's 'ill-informed' Connacht comments

Andy Friend has hit back at disparaging remarks made by Bulls coach Jake White prior to their clash on Saturday evening when he described Connacht as a team made up of players who couldn’t get contracts in Leinster and wanted to impress to get deals with ‘big’ clubs.

The 2007 Springbok World Cup-winning coach was made to eat his words as Connacht ousted his team by 34-7, with White afterwards blaming the conditions and a hill on the pitch at the Sportsground.

Connacht coach Friend said White’s comments were ‘ill-informed’ and while the squad were not aware of them before the match, his men would be anxious to turn such disrespect back on its head.

“It’s not an isolated incident and unfortunately I think people look at Connacht down the end of their nose and don't really pay us too much respect, which we need to change and we're aware of that.

"I just thought Jake's comments were ill-informed, to be honest with you.

"Yes, we have Leinster players, as does every team in the country, if you check out Ulster, Munster, they've got Leinster players too because that's where the bulk of the population is in Ireland, it's in Dublin, so you can only fit a certain amount of players into their squad.

"So, there's going to be a transition of players into other squads but we really pride ourselves on our home-grown players, of which we had Dave Heffernan, Jack Carty, and Tiernan O'Halloran all starting on the weekend, we had Matt Burke and Caolan Blade coming off the bench.

"So in the 23 we had three of our own homegrown and then a lot of other players who have come through our Academy, so they may have originated in Leinster but they come down to our Academy and work really hard with the likes of Eric Elwood and at the moment Mark Sexton and Andrew Browne, but also Colly Tucker and Mossy Lawler, who have been through that programme.

"So I just thought it was an ill-informed comment, it didn't bode well for him. We're proud of what we're doing here, there's opportunity for people to come down here.

"But certainly I don't think it should be seen as a B-grade option for players, it's another professional outfit and I suppose by the end of the year we'll be able to tell you where we sit in that pecking order of one to four.”