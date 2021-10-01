Mack Hansen makes dream debut for Connacht in victory over Bulls

URC Round 2: Connacht 34 Bulls 7

Aussie Mack Hansen crowned his home debut for Connacht with a magnificent try which set them on their way to an impressive victory at the Sportsground.

Hansen collected a high kick through a crowd of players on his own 10-metre before dashing through tackles all the way to the line.

The score put them 22-7 ahead at 48 minutes after they blitzed the Bulls after the break with two tries in three minutes, with Tom Daly crossing five minutes after the restart after they recovered from a dreadful start.

Connacht’s hopes of a good start to settle them weren’t long being dashed as Bulls scrum-half Zak Burger cut through the home cover easily and a couple of quick recycles later saw loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka dash over inside 90 seconds for their first try in the competition, with Johan Goosen converting.

But Connacht didn’t panic and deservedly led 10-7 at the break. They got back on level terms after 15 minutes. A lineout penalty to the left corner was moved through the hands as Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell and Jack Carty combined to send full-back Tiernan O’Halloran through to score beside the posts, much to the joy of the crown of around 3,000, with the Sportsground limited to 50% capacity.

Carty converted and looked to have set up Connacht’s second try with a counter-attack down the right, but John Porch’s try was called back for a forward pass after 23 minutes. Carty edged them in front seven minutes from the break after flanker Cian Prendergast was held up just short.

Daly set Connacht on the way to victory after they tapped and went from close range before Hansen’s remarkable score left the Bulls with a mountain to climb.

The bonus point came eight minutes from time when a good move off a scrum saw Marmion and Carty combine to send Tom Farrell through.

Daly crowned a superb night with his second try in the final play.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: T Daly (2), T O’Halloran, M Hansen, T Farrell. Cons: J Carty (3). Pens: Carty.

Bulls: Try: L Gqoboka. Con: J Goosen.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan (M Burke 62), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 65), F Bealham (J Aungier 63); O Dowling (L Fiftia 48), U Dillane; C Prendergast (S Arnold 68), J Butler (C Oliver 61), A Papali’I (P Boyle 46).

BULLS: R Combrinck; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, S Jacobs (S Gans 72); J Goosen (C Smith 61), Z Burger (E Papier 55); L Gqoboka (S Matanzima 55), J van Zyl (B du Plessis 49), J van Rooyen (M Smith 55); W Steenkamp (J Swanepoel 61), R Nortje, M Coetzee, A Botha (J Swanepoel 12-18), E Louw (J du Plessis 49).

Ref: B Blain (Scotland).