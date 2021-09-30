Connacht centre Tom Daly won’t give up on Ireland dream

Connacht centre Tom Daly is not giving up on his Irish dream despite not getting capped after finally being drafted into the squad for the summer games against USA and Japan.

The 28-year old was rewarded for a superb season at the Sportsground, which saw him crowned both the players’ and the fans’ player of the year, by being called up by Andy Farrell.

But Daly and his former Lansdowne AIL winning teammate Peter Dooley ended up being the only pair out of the 11 uncapped players drafted in initially not to see game-time in those matches.

Daly’s Connacht teammates Caolin Blade and Paul Boyle were among nine players to make their international debuts in the wins over Japan and USA, but the Carlow native said it was great be involved and he’s determined to make his bow.

“I was disappointed not to get the cap in one of the games but I had a good chat with Faz (Andy Farrell) and he said there were five games in the URC before the November squad is picked, so just put my best foot forward for Connacht and hopefully that might lead to inclusion in the November series.

“But I’m just going to focus on playing for Connacht and playing well and getting wins on the board with Connacht and putting my best foot forward.”

Daly said he learned a lot from the fortnight in national camp and is ready to make that step up again.

“Coming towards the end of the season it was something that was on my mind a little bit. I knew I would have been close enough to making the squad because I had that good year and eventually when I did get that email through, I was absolutely delighted.

“Two weeks in there were class. I learned loads, definitely a higher standard than I have ever trained and played in before. Things just happened that little bit faster, training is just that bit more intense.

“It was a dream come true, probably a dream I’ve had since I was a child. It was good for it to eventually become a reality, a bit longer than I would have liked and a bit longer than a lot of other players in the country.”

He’s hoping Connacht get their first win of the season when they take on the Bulls at the Sportsground on Friday evening and he has a fair idea of what he needs to do to get back in the Irish set-up and get that first cap.

“Starting regularly for Connacht, same as last year, and putting in some big performers. And having consistency, backing up big performances with another big performance. I think I bring a lot of energy, both sides of the ball, and just continue to do that.

“And maybe the kicking game is probably something I would have on other centres in Ireland and try to use that throughout games as well.

“Just little bits like that, you have to play to your strengths and show your uniqueness.

“It’s obviously a pretty stacked position in Ireland and there’s plenty of lads banging on the door to get in there so, yeah, put my best foot forward in Connacht and if that leads to more international camps then that would be brilliant.

“If not, I’ll just work hard here and try to play well for Connacht,” he added.