Triple boost for Connacht ahead of first home URC tie

Connacht have been handed a triple boost ahead of their first home game of the United Rugby Championship season with new Irish international Caolin Blade recovering from injury while experienced Tongan lock Leva Fifita, signed during the summer, is set to make his debut.

Big No.8 Abraham Papali’I, who was sent off three times in his debut season last term, will be available after serving his latest suspension.

Fifita, who played in all four Tongan games at the World Cup in Japan two years ago, was not risked last weekend because of a finger injury but he has recovered and the 32-year old will be a big addition to the squad when they take on Jake White’s Bulls on Friday evening at the Sportsground.

Blade, now into his eighth season with his native province, was finally rewarded for his consistency when he made his Irish debut off the bench against the USA, the first senior international to come from the Monivea club in Galway which was founded 50 years ago.

Blade missed the 33-21 loss in Cardiff on Friday evening due to an Achilles injury and with former Irish U20 Colm Reilly also out through injury, academy player Hubert Gilvarry provided scrum-half cover to Kieran Marmion.

Connacht didn’t pick up any new injuries in Cardiff but Bundee Aki is among a handful of players who will not be available for another few weeks.

There is pressure on Connacht to get their first points of the new URC and also perform at home in their first match in front of fans in a year and a half and senior coach Pete Wilkins, who has taken on more responsibility in the management shake-up, said the Bulls will be fired-up after losing 31-3 in their opening game to Leinster.

“I think they will be smarting from it. They have some very good players, some established internationals, others who are away, but enough quality there to be a real threat.

“I watched a lot of their Currie Cup games, their performances, their individuals, their style of play, and cross-referenced it with their game against Leinster last weekend, so we couldn’t be better prepared playing a new side.

“That said, that’s no guarantee or a win or a performance. The leg-work has been done but we need to process it and put it into action,” said Wilkins.