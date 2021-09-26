Adam Griggs: ‘Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve in life’

Scotland 20 Ireland 18

Ireland women’s coach Adam Griggs said it was heart-breaking to have their hopes of making it to the World Cup in his native New Zealand next year ended in the final play of their qualifying match against Scotland in Parma.

His charges looked to have done enough to secure a place in the repechage when they led by five points as Saturday’s tie at Stadio Lanfranchi went into the dying moments, but they got caught by a late converted try.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch a conversion, with time up, go through the posts. Hugely disappointing,” he said.

“We thought we were on the right track, we thought we had done the preparation to be successful. Sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve in life and it’s one of those things that we just have to take on the chin at the moment.”

The failure to reach the finals next year, having not made an impact when hosting the tournament in 2017, is the latest setback to hit women’s rugby in this country. The shock loss to Spain in these qualifiers, then the debacle over the changing facilities for the Connacht and Ulster teams at Energia Park in Donnybrook, and now this disastrous defeat have made it a bleak period for the sport.

Griggs said that the aftermath of the Scotland loss was not the time to consider his own future, while the wider issues are a matter for the game’s hierarchy. Many would argue that right now is the time for all these issues to be dealt with, that there needs to be an urgency about the plight of the game.

“Look, I won’t comment on that at the moment,” added Griggs. “We were trying to focus on this tournament and we’ve fallen short. The bigger picture stuff is for other people to answer in time.”

Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan, speaking on RTÉ, said failure to make it to New Zealand next year was a massive blow for women’s rugby in this country.

“It’s a killer blow, it’s a low-point for Irish rugby. The 2017 World Cup was a low point, we’ve reached even lower now by not going forward to the next World Cup,” she said.

Griggs, who took charge in November 2017, said he’s confident this group can bounce back and that this failure could actually make them stronger.

“Just speaking to the group, there’s a huge core of young players there who have done the jersey proud. Once they can take time to reflect on this experience, I hope it makes them better rugby players but also better people.

“Going through adversity like this, it’s really tough. I think they need to hold their heads up high. While it’s just so upsetting right now, I hope they will bounce back from this.”

Ireland trailed 8-5 at the break with a try from prop Linda Djougang all they had to show for their efforts. A penalty from Stacey Flood got them level and then after Scotland had struck for a second try, Sene Naoupu sent replacement Lindsay Peat through for a try.

Flood converted and then added a penalty to lead by 18-13 but Scotland struck at the death when Chloe Rollie scored and Sarah Law secured the win and a place in the repechage with the conversion.

“We thought we had a bit of momentum in that second half and then we just couldn’t see it out,” added Griggs.

“You’ve got to give credit to Scotland, they got the ball back in their hands and came direct at us.

“What we’ve based our defence on with linespeed and making sure we take the gainline away, we weren’t able to do that and part of that was some very good Scotland attack, and then we just couldn’t get our connections right. We managed to soak tackles and put them in the right areas of the field. That try, we were caught short-numbered, we couldn’t just make up the numbers to cut it off.

“We’ve struggled with our set-piece this whole tournament and if you don’t have a set-piece, you can’t give the backs — as lethal as they are — that platform. Again, similar to the other games, we created opportunities and chances and we just couldn’t finish them.”

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: L Djougang, L Peat; Penalties: S Flood (2); Conversion: S Flood.

Scorers for Scotland: Tries: R Lloyd, L Skeldon, C Rollie; Penalty: H Nelson; Conversion: S Law.

IRELAND: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, C Griffin.

Replacements: L Delany for Considine (36, HIA), L Peat for Feely (40), Considine for Delany (40), C Molloy for McMahon (50), E Lane for Dane (62), B Hogan for Monaghan (66).

SCOTLAND: C Rollie; R Lloyd, H Smith, L Thomson, M Gaffney; H Nelson, J Maxwell; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle; E Wassell, L McMillan; R Malcolm, R McLachlan, J Konkel.

Replacements: S Law for Nelson (46), S Bonar for McLachlan (54), E Gallagher for Malcolm (62), L Cockburn for Bartlett (62), M Wright for Belisle (69).

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy).