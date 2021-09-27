Do Munster finally have power and heft to compete with Europe’s big boys?

As first nights go, Munster supporters could not have wished for much more. Johann van Graan will — that is his job and the head coach knows there will be tougher challenges in front for his squad in both this new competition and the wider ambition of finally bringing silverware back to the province.

Yet as an opening chapter in the 2021-22 campaign, back home in front of supporters for the first time since February 2020, a bonus-point win against brand new opposition and the manner in which it was achieved pretty much ticked all the boxes for Munster on Saturday night, as they got their United Rugby Championship crusade up and running in impressive style.

There was so much for the 11,000-plus crowd to enjoy and celebrate as the Cell C Sharks were put to the sword, not least the sight of Simon Zebo in full flow down the left wing to score the opening try after just six minutes.

The former Racing 92 star, back on home turf after three seasons in France, could not have asked for a better script with which to take the stage and his adoring audience loved every minute of it, Zebo gathering up a loose ball from a fortunate bounce and haring down the touchline, always ahead in a footrace with Sharks centre Werner Kok and not to be caught, not on this night.

He would also score the sixth and final try of the evening, again set free down the left by a through kick from Dan Goggin. That his second try had been delightfully initiated by an offload from the returning RG Snyman, whose 65th-minute introduction off the bench for a home debut delayed by a 13-month spell on the sidelines, was greeted with a roar of the crowd every bit as loud as that which greeted Zebo’s opening try.

That final try was a wonderful team effort, sparked by the big man’s offload deep in his own half and then passed at pace along the line through some very smart hands until Goggin advanced and then dispatched a deft grubber kick towards the tryline, Zebo with the luxury of Thomas Ahern on his shoulder to allow him to watch it trickle carefully into the corner, from where he scooped it up and scored to unleash his much-missed Z signal for the second time, confirming his status as the province’s all-time leading try scorer with the 62nd of his Munster career.

It was also a night which saw starting scrum-half Craig Casey deliver a try-scoring, man of the match performance; and an evening when replacement flanker Chris Cloete scored late on and gave Gavin Coombes the chance to showcase the try-scoring, ball-carrying power the fans had only really seen from their armchairs during the dark days of closed stadia last season.

Coombes, starting at No.8 and newly minted at Test level for Ireland during the summer, had scored 15 tries last term to lead the province in 2020-21. His two against the Sharks showed he will again take some stopping this time around and with both Ahern and Snyman coming off the bench, Munster finally look as if they have the potential, power and heft to compete with Europe’s big boys.

There is a long way to go, of course, and van Graan was far from happy at his side’s sloppy middle 20 minutes of the second half once the try bonus had been secured, an intercepted Carbery pass seized on by Boetha Chamberlain turning into seven points conceded and finally prompting the Sharks to come out of their shells after an error-strewn first 50 minutes. Left wing Yaw Penxe profited from a strong counter-ruck and turnover to emulate Zebo with a touchline dart before cutting inside to wrong-foot full-back Mike Haley and score.

It led to the closing flourish from Cloete and Zebo to paper over the cracks but Munster did show enough glimpses of their attacking potential to give hope that this season could be different.

Certainly, there was a willingness and eagerness to go to the edges with ball in hand that suggests the influence of senior coach Stephen Larkham is growing even if Munster at times failed to apply the finishing touches.

“There were a few new nuances in there in our attack,” van Graan said. “It was a very good night and we executed some, some we didn’t execute and there were perfect conditions out there.

“You’ve got to also then look at the fact that a lot of guys had their first game of the season and some new combinations that will take time. But certainly a willingness to play and make the right decision and even that last play is a very good example of some of things that we want to do. But you’ve got to look at what’s in front of you and even Goggy’s little kick there in behind was a good decision.

“One or two opportunities that we missed out there that we’ll go and review but certainly if we can play on nights like this hopefully we’ll make sure that we win games.”