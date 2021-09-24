Connacht collapse sees Cardiff take the spoils in URC opener

Cardiff 33 Connacht 21

Connacht collapsed in the closing 15 minutes at the Arms Park and left Cardiff empty-handed after letting a good opportunity slip in their opening URC game.

Connacht trailed by five points after 66 minutes but butchered a five-metre lineout with an extra man and Cardiff made them pay when Andy Friend’s men ended up with two men in the bin.

Connacht had only 30% possession and had to make 68 tackles to Cardiff’s 20 in the opening half but it took a converted try in the final play before the break for the home side to go in leading by 14-13.

An early Jack Carty penalty settled Connacht but it was Cardiff who got over for the opening try after ten minutes when full-back Hallam Amos, after initiated the move down the right, who finished after being set up several phases later by centre Uilisi Halaholo.

But Connacht hit back inside three minutes. Captain Jarrad Butler executed a good turnover but it was a brilliant line run by openside Conor Oliver who created the opening for Kieran Marmion to race through and score under the posts to lead 10-7.

Cardiff, who lost out-half Rhys Priestland inside two minutes, then lost his replacement Jarrod Evans through injury after an aerial collision with John Porch, but while they built the phases, Connacht defended well and Carty extended the lead four minutes from the break.

However, a forward pass from Carty on a counter from inside their 22, gave Cardiff and opportunity and replacement Tomos Williams sent Halaholo in for a converted try to edge in front at the break.

Cardiff extended their lead after 51 minutes when winger Owen Lane scored in the left corner after a period of sustained pressure, with Tomos Williams landing his second conversion to lead 21-13.

Carty pulled back a penalty but then he was binned for flying into a ruck just moments after Cardiff themselves were reduced to 14.

Connacht lost a five-metre lineout and Cardiff countered and after debutant Mack Hansen was binned for taking out Lane after he chipped inside the 22, Dai Young’s men went to the corner and Williams peeled after the lineout for Lane to get his second try and wrap up the bonus point and the game.

They finished in style when a superb 50-22 kick from Amos saw them make the lineout count for replacement hooker Liam Belcher get their fifth try, before Marmion got his second try in the final play.

Scorers for Cardiff: Tries: O Lane (2), H Amos, U Halaholo, L Belcher. Cons: T Williams (3), J Evans.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: K Marmion (2). Con: J Carty. Pens: Carty (3).

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo (M Llewellyn 76), J Harries; R Priestland (J Evans 2, T Williams 21), L Williams; C Domachowski (R Carré 53), K Myhill (L Belcher 53), D Arhip (D Lewis 53); S Davies (R Thornton 76), M Screech; J Turnbull, E Jenkins, J Ratti (W Boyde 59).

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch (S Arnold 76), T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 78), K Marmion; M Burke (J Duggan 56), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 45), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 56); U Dillane (N Murray 62), O Dowling; C Prendergast, C Oliver (P Boyle 50), J Butler.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy).