Ireland aim to solve mystery of misfiring attack against Scotland

'We have created a lot of chances but haven’t executed them. We still are frustrated with ourselves'
Ireland aim to solve mystery of misfiring attack against Scotland

Ireland’s Eve Higgins is tackled by Lucia Gai of Italy. Picture: INPHO/Giuseppe Fama

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Brendan O'Brien

Eve Higgins’ choice of path when she finished school was a history and sociology degree in UCD.

Her reasoning was split between the fact that it was convenient for her training commitments with the Irish Sevens in the capital and the stepping stone the course represented towards another of her life’s passions.

Though she is in Italy right now, Higgins’ Masters in criminology at the same university started last week, so she is finally getting to dig deeper into an area of interest piqued by her love of Patricia Cornwell novels and movies like Silence of the Lambs.

“I always wanted to do criminology, I don’t know why,” she said. “When I was a teenager, it was always what I wanted to do. I was always into crime fiction, crime TV, crime movies. The reason I went to college in the first place for my undergrad was to do a post-grad in criminology.

“I can’t really explain, it’s just an interest I’ve always had. I’ve just been flat out doing my readings when I’ve had time off, like during the recovery day yesterday, just focused on what I could catch up on for not being at home. Enjoying it.”

As excuses for missing lectures go, hers’ is hard to beat.

On Saturday, she will be part of an Ireland 15s squad looking to beat Scotland and book their place at next year’s World Cup. That they can still do so is no small thing, given their start to the qualifying round robin against Spain.

Higgins fingerprints weren’t anywhere to be found at the scene of that particular crime, when Adam Griggs’ side went down to a shock 8-7 loss to the rank outsiders, but she clearly dealt with the omission in the right way.

Six days later and she was restored to the team for the 15-7 defeat of their Italian hosts in Parma in what was a much-improved display, but one that still betrayed evidence of issues that could yet cost them against the Scots: converting possession into points among them.

“We have created a lot of chances but haven’t executed them. We still are frustrated with ourselves in that Italy game because we left a few tries out there, and we’re just not pulling the trigger.

“We know how devastating our backline can be, like through the Six Nations, from the setpiece and in open play. We want to execute more of our chances to score. We still want to right some wrongs, even in the Italy game.”

That’s all well and good but there is no scope for talk of ‘the process’. Qualification is everything, and they know it.

“Yeah, of course. We know we’re in a competition, we know the prize at the end of the road. It’s what we’ve been focusing on for the last 18 months. We know what’s at stake, but our main focus is just to win this game.”

More in this section

Jack O’Donoghue 21/9/2021 Munster set for more expansive style in United Rugby Championship campaign
Munster XV Red v Munster XV Grey - Challenge match Caroline Currid's Munster impact: 'We’re in awe of her, she has an incredible CV'
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Caroline Currid 'part of the staff' at Munster, Johann van Graan confirms
#Irish Women’s Rugby#Women’s Sport
Leinster Rugby Squad Training

Hugo Keenan looking for bounce from Bulls and other South African sides

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up