Connacht controversy outrage shows ‘dial shifting in right direction’

Sarah Colgan, founder of the 20x20 movement which championed women and girls in sport, says the reaction to the Connacht women’s rugby team controversy shows “the dial is being shifted in the right direction” when it comes to support for women’s sport.

There was uproar last week when a video circulated online of the Connacht women’s rugby team changing for an interprovincial game against Ulster near bins in Energia Park, which eventually led to an apology from the IRFU and Leinster Rugby.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be the seminal watershed, that all our problems in this area will be gone from now on,” said Colgan.

“But I think the widespread media support that we’ve seen over the last few days has been significant.

“It wasn’t just a case of one day and this was dead and buried, the story is still going into this weekend as well. That media support and public outrage, all as a result of one social media posting, is testament to the dial being shifted in the right direction..”

Colgan pointed out that such a reaction “is of course a deterrent to it happening again, hopefully, or maybe an encouragement to make changes in the processes which led to that error.

“I believe the IRFU has made great strides and is putting plans in place in terms of the women’s game and making progress in that area, that that is happening behind the scenes.

But the fact that something like this blows up the way it did — in some ways that’s brilliant because it shows we’re moving forward, even though nobody wanted this to happen or wants it to happen again.

“I know the players didn’t comment initially but they’ve welcomed the apology since then and now the IRFU and Connacht have said they’re going to carry out a review.

“If nothing were going on behind the scenes or if they weren’t trying to progress the women’s game then that would be a different situation, but there’s a whole strategic plan in place in terms of what’s being enacted at all levels of women’s rugby.

“The IRFU were quick with the apology and to respond, and the team (Connacht) deserves credit as well for coming out with the statement — that’s important because they had everyone’s attention and made their position known in a very logical but important way, saying that there should be a review to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“Of course it shouldn’t have happened, and I believe nobody wants it to happen again. And in fairness, when things have happened in recent months in different sports in women’s sports there has been a reaction from the media and from the public. I think that’s good and will spur on the progress that’s happened and that continues to happen.

“On both sides I think the way it’s been handled has been commendable.”

The change in the perception of women’s sport among the public at large shows “we’re going in the right direction”.

She added: “A few years ago if a player had released that video on her social media account it might have gotten some support from her teammates, but this week that got national media attention immediately and drew an apology from the IRFU.”

Meanwhile, sources in Rugby Players Ireland have indicated that while the organisation has not been speaking with the players involved, as it only has a remit to represent the national squad, it has nevertheless been monitoring the situation, and the experience of the players involved is expected to inform its position on the women’s game going forward.

Elsewhere, IRFU chiefs said that reports have now been received from each of the four provinces on the controversy.

“These reports will form the basis for the initial phase of the IRFU’s review of the matter,” a statement said.