'Unacceptable': Connacht women get apology for changing area near bins at Energia Park

Connacht Rugby have been given a joint-apology from the Irish Rugby Football Union and Leinster Rugby after their senior women's teams were forced to get changed near bins in a derelict area of Energia Park on Saturday.

Videos on social media showed rats running near where the players were getting ready for the game with Ulster which ended in a 12-12 draw.

"The IRFU and [Leinster Rugby] would like to apologise to players, management and representatives of [Connacht Rugby] and [Ulster Rugby] and are sorry for the inconvenience caused by an unacceptable error in relation to the positioning of temporary changing facilities," a statement released on Twitter said, before Covid-restricitons were blamed.

"Due to current government guidelines, changing facilities are not available for amateur rugby teams. These temporary facilities should have been set up in a more appropriate area," the statement acknowledged.

Connacht, who finished third after the stalemate, accepted the apology.

“Connacht Rugby acknowledges and welcomes the apology issued to our women’s squad and management for the changing facilities provided at last night’s fixture at Energia Park.

“Connacht Rugby along with the IRFU are proud of the strides we have made with women’s rugby, and the increased backing and support we have given our players, coaches and volunteers. TG4′s live coverage of the Connacht women’s fixture was also a very welcome development – the benefits of which ill be clear to see in both the short and long-term future.

“Finally, we’d like to thank this year’s playing squad and management for their incredible commitment since their first training session many months ago. They have represented the province with pride and we look forward to seeing continued development of women’s rugby in Connacht at all levels.” The match was played as part of a double-header with Munster claiming the inter-pro title after beating Leinster the other match of the day.