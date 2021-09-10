Munster and Leinster name teams for women's inter-pro decider

Munster will be aiming to win the title for the first time since 2017 and currently lead Leinster by one point in the standings.
Munster’s Stephanie Nunan celebrates scoring a try against Connacht in round 2. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 12:58

The Munster Women's team has been named for Saturday’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 clash with Leinster at Energia Park (7.30pm, live on TG4).

Head coach Matt Brown has made three changes to the starting 15 which secured a hard-fought 31-7 victory over Connacht at Musgrave Park in Round 2.

In the forwards, Anna Caplice comes into the side at blindside flanker. She will be joined by Maeve Óg O'Leary and captain Sarah Quin in the back-row. Her inclusion means that last week's Player of the Match Clodagh O'Halloran moves to the second-row where she will partner Siobhán McCarthy.

Stephanie Nunan also comes into the starting line-up at inside centre while Aoife Doyle starts at full-back.

For Leinster, Meabh O'Brien, Lauren Farrell-McCabe and Vic O'Mahony come into the side from the 57-12 win over Ulster last time out.

Ulster themselves will be looking to end their campaign on a high, they face Connacht at 5pm (Energia Park, live on TG4).

MUNSTER: Aoife Doyle; Chisom Ugwueru, Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Stephanie Carroll; Nicole Cronin, Muirne Wall; Chloe Pearse, Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy; Siobhán McCarthy, Clodagh O'Halloran; Anna Caplice, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Sarah Quin (c).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird, Aoife Moore, Laura Delaney, Aaliyah Te Pou, Edel Murphy, Gemma Lane, Rachel Allen, Aoife Corey.

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts, Grace Miller, Michelle Claffey, Niamh Byrne, Meabh O'Brien, Nikki Caughey, Lauren Farrell-McCabe; Christy Haney (c), Lisa Callan, Vic O'Mahony, Ali Coleman, Mairead Holohan, Emma Murphy, Jennie Finlay, Jenny Murphy.

ULSTER: Ella Durkan, Fiona Tuite, Ashleigh Orchard, Kelly Mc Cormill, Fern Wilson, Toni Macartney, Jemma Farrell; Ilse van Staden, Beth Cregan (c), Aishling O’Connell, Taryn Schutzler, Keelin Brady, Claire Boles, Lauren Maginnes, Stacey Sloan.

CONNACHT: Nicole Carroll, Ursula Sammon, Catherine Martin, Shannon Touhey, Orla Dixon, Nicole Fowley, Mary Healy (c); Julia Bauer, Moya Griffin, Shannon Heapes, Eva McCormack, Fiona Scally, Meadbh Scally, Emma Fabby, Kate Feehan.

