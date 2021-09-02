Simon Zebo returns to Thomond Park as Munster continue pre-season with in-house challenge

Simon Zebo makes his return to Thomond Park this weekend as Munster will play an in-house training match as their scheduled friendly with Bath was cancelled.
The English side can't travel due to Covid-19 issues in the camp so the province will have to make do with this 'Munster Challenge' as preparations continue ahead of the United Rugby Championship campaign.
Fellow new signing Rowan Osborne is also set to don the famous Munster jersey for the first time as a number of Acadamy players will get the chance to catch the eye of Johann van Graan and his staff.
Eight of the nine Academy members who moved up to the senior squad this summer will line out as well as new Academy recruits Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Daniel Okeke and Ireland U20 captain Alex Kendellen.
Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell will captain the two sides.
Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke.
James French, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.
Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (c), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; TBC, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.
TBC