Simon Zebo returns to Thomond Park as Munster continue pre-season with in-house challenge

Fellow new signing Rowan Osborne is also set to don the famous Munster jersey for the first time
Simon Zebo returns to Thomond Park as Munster continue pre-season with in-house challenge

Simon Zebo training with Munster at UL on Thursday. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 19:10

Simon Zebo makes his return to Thomond Park this weekend as Munster will play an in-house training match as their scheduled friendly with Bath was cancelled.

The English side can't travel due to Covid-19 issues in the camp so the province will have to make do with this 'Munster Challenge' as preparations continue ahead of the United Rugby Championship campaign.

Fellow new signing Rowan Osborne is also set to don the famous Munster jersey for the first time as a number of Acadamy players will get the chance to catch the eye of Johann van Graan and his staff.

Eight of the nine Academy members who moved up to the senior squad this summer will line out as well as new Academy recruits Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Daniel Okeke and Ireland U20 captain Alex Kendellen.

Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell will captain the two sides.

Munster Red: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: James French, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.

Munster Grey: Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (c), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; TBC, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: TBC

More in this section

Johnny Sexton on Lions tour omission: 'I don’t think I’ll ever get over it' Johnny Sexton on Lions tour omission: 'I don’t think I’ll ever get over it'
Australia v New Zealand - The Rugby Championship Brain injury academic 'fearful for younger kids' playing rugby
Chloe Pearse scores a hat trick 28/8/2021 Hat-trick for Chloe Pearse as Munster rout Ulster, Leinster squeeze out Connacht
#munster rugby
Jonathan Sexton with the Ardee RFC U14 team 1/9/2021

Johnny Sexton: ‘It was a lesson for me in terms of not planning too far ahead’

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up