'It’s time to perform': Ciara Griffin ready for belated World Cup qualifiers

The Olympics and Paralympics weren’t the only events shunted 12 months down the line.

The Irish women’s rugby team were due to play their World Cup qualifiers this time last year. Then Covid intervened and they were subjected to the same disorientation of lockdowns and postponements and cancellations as everyone else.

Most of Adam Griggs’ players have played just a handful of games since March of last year but there is now at least confirmation that their bid to make the tournament in 2022 will be undertaken next month at the Stadio Lanfranchi.

Their Italian hosts, Ireland, Scotland and Spain will all battle it out for the one automatic place available. Whoever finishes runner-up will enter the lottery for one last qualifying event before the gates close on the global event.

Team captain Ciara Griffin is ready for the challenge ahead.

She said: “It’s time to perform really, isn’t it? We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to finally having the qualifiers because they’ve been pushed on so many times. We’re happy it’s next month. We’ve been training hard all summer, so we’re looking forward to performing in September.”

The squad has been in prep mode since the end of June with a schedule of three weeks on and seven days off, gathering for weekend camps every Friday and breaking up on the Sunday. The rest of the week is a daily diet of gym work.

Ireland Rugby captain Ciara Griffin. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

It’s been a difficult few seasons for the women’s team. The only reason they need to qualify is their poor form at the last World Cup, held in Ireland in 2017, but they will be fancied to get the job done at Zebre’s home ground in September.

Wales were hammered 45-0 in Cardiff Arms Park in last April’s condensed Six Nations and Italy fell to a 25-5 defeat in Donnybrook. Spain, as holders of the Rugby Europe Women’s Championship, will carry the outsiders tag with them.

That the games have been finally pencilled in to the calendar is no small thing.

“It was tough, it has been tough,” said Griffin. “With Covid, you never knew what was around the corner.

It’s not just sport, it’s all areas. You have to understand that as well. Now, the fact we have matches gives us that focus.

“Before, you were preparing and building towards a certain date. All of a sudden, it was changing. It is hard, not just mentally, but physically as well.

“The fact we’ve had these dates set in stone has made preparation more straightforward for us and mentally as well, for our scheduling also.”

The only disappointment for Griffin and the rest of the Ireland squad is that they have had to be pulled from the interpro series that begins this weekend.

The Munster player admits that it is “tough” to see the provincial competition push on without them but the flip side is that their absence will allow some younger players to filter through to the grade after their own spells of inactivity.

“The likes of Chloe Pearse will do very well for Munster, she’s a solid player. All throughout the provinces there’s players putting their hands up and it’s a great opportunity to see other players as well.”