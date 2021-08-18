Ex-Ireland U20 international Billy Scannell leaves Biarritz

The ex-Munster contingent at promoted Biarritz in France has been reduced with former Irish U20 hooker Billy Scannell moving to Federal 1 side Macon on loan for the season.

Scannell, younger brother of Munster duo and Irish internationals Niall and Rory, is moving to the third tier of French rugby to get more game-time, having made his debut for Biarritz in the Pro D2 against Vannes in February last year before the competition was abandoned due to Covid.