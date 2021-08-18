Ex-Ireland U20 international Billy Scannell leaves Biarritz

The ex-Munster contingent at promoted Biarritz in France has been reduced with former Irish U20 hooker Billy Scannell moving to Federal 1 side Macon on loan for the season.
Scannell, younger brother of Munster duo and Irish internationals Niall and Rory, is moving to the third tier of French rugby to get more game-time, having made his debut for Biarritz in the Pro D2 against Vannes in February last year before the competition was abandoned due to Covid.
The Cork native, who will be 22 next month, joined the Biarritz academy system two years ago and by the end of this season will qualify as a JIFF — Joueurs Issus des Filières de Formation — which will increase his value to French clubs as he will not be regarded as a foreign player.
The number of non-French players allowed in a matchday squad in the Top 14 and Pro D2 continues to decrease each season and Scannell, a member of the Grand Slam-winning Irish U20 squad in 2019, could benefit enormously from being a JIFF in a year’s time.
