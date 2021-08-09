Lions lines: The best and worst of the tour to South Africa

Player of the series

South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi may have been one of the unsung heroes of the Springboks’ World Cup success of 2019, particularly with Cheslin Kolbe on the other side of the back three but the Sharks star has been the star man of this summer’s Tests, a constant menace to Lions defenders in all three games and his try in the second game was an excellent finish that exposed defensive frailties and changed the momentum of the game the way of the Springboks and with it the series.

Good tour

Maro Itoje was one of the breakout stars of the 2017 tour to New Zealand and he cemented his position as a Lions favourite with his man of the match performance in the first Test victory over the Springboks. Repeating that feat was a tall order but even though the second Test was lost, Itoje carried the fight to the world champions and silenced the doubters who thought his in-game aggression could not be kept in check.

Itoje was the benchmark for controlled belligerence and that continued into the deciding game. He was not the only bright spark on this South African tour with Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan flying the flag for Ireland in starting all three Tests and Alun Wyn Jones rubber-stamping his status as a Lions legend.

Bad tour

It depends how you define a ‘bad’ Lions tour given selection for it is the pinnacle of most player’s careers but having arrived in South Africa, Gareth Davies did not live up to expectations. The Wales scrum-half was thought to have been a banker for the Test squad and vying for a start with Murray but never came close to selection in the 23s, usurped by Price.

Gareth Davies. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

There will also be disappointment for loosehead prop Rory Sutherland, who failed to make the most of his promotion to first Test starter . So too Hamish Watson, the flanker who was player of the championship in this season’s Six Nations but botched his lines off the bench in the first Test, lucky to stay on the field after a tip tackle on Willie le Roux.

Surprise fall guy

Given Josh Adams’ status as leading try scorer at the 2019 World Cup and his electric form in the early stages of this tour with eight tries in four matches, it was a mystery why this try machine did not get a look in when it came to Test selection until the final Test, when the more defensively vulnerable Duhan van der Merwe started all three.

Bolter

There will be votes for Jack Conan, who started all three Tests at No 8 having come on tour as the supposed third choice behind Sam Simmonds and Taulupe Faletau. But Ali Price just shades it from the Leinster man, leap-frogging both Gareth Davies and Conor Murray to start the first Test and then regaining the number nine jersey from Murray for the deciding game of the series. And does Morné Steyn merit a mention?

Best with media

On a very different tour in which the Lions were kept in their bubble 90 minutes outside of Cape Town and all interactions with the written media were conducted by Zoom calls online, there were very few awkward exchanges between the touring party and journalists.

Yet the memorable moments and most enlightening conversationalists in this potentially difficult discourse were Ali Price, Dan Biggar, Jack Conan, and Luke Cowan-Dickie while full marks to Conor Murray for talking so eloquently about his rollercoaster tour.

Best one-liner

“The thing is if you’re the water boy running onto the pitch, you’ve got to make sure that you are carrying the water.” - Warren Gatland’s crack at Rassie Erasmus that was mistaken as an incendiary opening salvo in a misconceived war of words.

Best off-tour moment

The huge cheer amongst the travelling media when South African president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and announced he was lifting the alcohol ban.

Reputation enhanced

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am and prop Trevor Nyakane both qualify on this score, Am, an unheralded World Cup winner, rose to prominence in this series with a massive hit on opposite number Elliot Daly in the opening minutes of the first Test and then scored a decisive try in the second Test win for South Africa. Nyakane, meanwhile, was perceived as the weak link in a second-choice front row that started the series opener with the first-choice trio kept in reserve as the Springboks’ Bomb Squad.

South Africa's Lukhanyo Am claims a high ball during the third Test. Picture: AP Photo/Halden Krog

It didn’t work out that way as the bench forwards failed to detonate in that defeat as the starters enjoyed early dominance. Then Nyakane showed his value to the world champions off the bench in the second Test, switching from tighthead to loosehead and winning a couple of crucial scrum penalties.

Reputation diminished

Springbok supporters will disagree but SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus did his sport a disservice with his hour-long demolition of first Test referee Nic Berry posted online in the form a video address. It bypassed accepted channels of discussing match officials directly with World Rugby, out of the public arena, and earned the former Munster boss a misconduct charge from the governing body.

High point

Slim pickings from the Test matches and only two Lions tries in three games - Luke Cowan-Dickie’s in the 43rd minute of the opening Test and Ken Owen’s in the 18th minute of the third, both finished from driving mauls, was as good as it got for the 2021 Lions.

This was never going to be a free-flowing spectacle of expansive rugby but the excellence of a suffocating South African defence reduced the Lions attack to feed off scraps rather than front-foot ball and the driving maul that propelled hookers Cowan-Dickie and Owens over the line was the highlight of the tourists’ efforts, their only tries of the series.

Low point

See Erasmus above, but aside from the off-field bitterness, the quality of the rugby was dreadful, that awful second Test in particular. Don’t ever confuse the Lions with the Barbarians, they are in the business of winning Test matches every four years not putting on an exhibition.

South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Yet a 13-month “season” for these Lions players that started with the return to training post-Covid lockdown last July and the running of the end of the 2019-20 campaign straight into 20-21 combined with South African ring rustiness did not give this series the best of platforms.

Unluckiest tourist

It has to be a toss-up between 2017 tourists Iain Henderson and Jamie George, Test starters for their countries but considered surplus to requirements for the Lions Test squads.

Neither put a foot wrong on tour but were victims of very tight selection calls at lock and hooker.