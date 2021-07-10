Plenty to work on for Warren Gatland and Lions as they await confirmation of next opponents

Warren Gatland will leave the Highveld for Cape Town on Sunday with plenty of ammunition for next week’s training sessions after his British & Irish Lions were given their first rigorous examination of this South African tour in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Lions, led by first-time matchday captain Jamie George, ran in 10 tries in a 71-31 win against the Cell C Sharks as the Durban franchise supplied the opposition for the second time in four days following a 54-7 defeat in Johannesburg last Wednesday.

Yet while the game at Loftus Versfeld produced a convincing scoreline against a Sharks side filling in for Covid-affected Bulls, head coach Gatland was disappointed by the error count from the tourists as they conceded five tries and were held 26-26 at half-time following a helter-skelter opening 40 minutes.

Elliot Daly makes a run during the game. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Sportsfile

The game was decidedly more one-sided after the Sharks saw their try-scoring scrum-half Jaden Hendrickse sent off on 45 minutes after pinning a falling Liam Williams with an elbow and forearm to the head after the Lions full-back had been toppled by a Dylan Richardson tackle around the neck but those first 44 minutes were the most testing to date on South African soil.

"It was tougher, we caused a few of our own problems with some of the turnovers and a couple of intercepts, poor passes that allowed us in the game and put us under pressure,” Gatland said after the game.

"We scored some good tries in the first-half, I was pleased with a lot of the forward effort. Our lineout, we scored a try from a lineout maul.

"When we got close to the line, we looked pretty strong up front.

"That's one of the things we've been working on, but it was a bit edgy, a bit untidy particularly in that first-half which allowed them to stay in the game."

Gatland, who saw hooker George, flanker Tadhg Beirne and win Anthony Watson score two tries apiece and fly-half Dan Biggar kick eight conversions, believes the first half was just what was needed with just two more tour matches to play before the first of the three-Test series with the Springboks in Cape Town on July 24.

Jack Conan of British and Irish Lions during the game. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Sportsfile

"It's what's going to come in the Test matches in terms of the South African team who will look to come pretty hard, put us under pressure and see if they can catch us behind the gainline with some loose stuff, look to pressurise us into making mistakes.

"Look, we just need to make sure that we are a bit more accurate, tidier and we did that a lot better in the second-half.

"The players were well aware they'd forced a few passes, thrown a couple of bad ones which allowed them the opportunity to score."

The three-time Lions head coach described the last week as the most chaotic of his coaching career following the drama of two positive Covid-19 test results, one of which was later flagged as a false positive, which forced eight changes to the matchday squad last Wednesday and will mean one player and four members of the Lions staff will remain in Johannesburg on Sunday to complete their periods of self-isolation as either close contacts or the single confirmed case.

Gatland then lost Maro Itoje to a stomach bug on Friday night and had to withdraw fly-half Finn Russell from his replacements due to a slight Achilles tendon tear, calling up rookie number 10 Marcus Smith as injury cover, breaking the news while the rising Harlequins star was playing just his second Test for England against Canada on Saturday afternoon.

Cell C Sharks' Kerron van Vuuren, British and Irish Lions' Hamish Watson and Cell C Sharks' Dylan Richardson after the Castle Lager Lions Series match. Picture: Steve Haag/PA Wire.

"We made a call to England last night. A courtesy call about his availability, well the fact that we were going to call him up.

"Finn Russell had an injection today. It's not a strained Achilles, there's a slight, wee tear in it. That'll keep him out for the next couple of weeks. We'll see if we can rehab him, he's going to be in a boot for the next five days. When he comes out of that, he’ll have some more treatment over the next five days. If he makes good progress we'll assess him going forward. If he's not, then there's a possibility he may go home. It’s a wait and see situation with him."

Smith, 20, will arrive in Cape Town on Monday morning by which time the Lions hope to have learned who their next opponents will be. South Africa A were due to be next up on Wednesday but their players are part of the wider Springboks bubble in Johannesburg which has had its own Covid outbreak this week, with head coach Jacques Nienaber, five players, five other members of the management team and a masseuse contracting the virus.

“I think there’s a good chance that they’ll switch the Stormers (from next Saturday to Wednesday) and South Africa A games around but nothing’s been confirmed yet,” Gatland said.

“You’ve just got to roll with the punches really. We had a challenging day last Wednesday and then Maro had a bit of a tummy bug last night and then having to make a late change as well in the backs and bring in Bundee (Aki) too.

“So those sort of things happened and again, guys dealt with it fantastically so we’ve just got to go with the flow and react to whatever’s thrown at us.”