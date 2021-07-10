Lions run in 10 tries in error-filled win over Sharks

CELL C SHARKS 31 BRITISH & IRISH LIONS 71

The British & Irish Lions ran in 10 tries to beat the Sharks for the second time in four days but left Loftus Versfeld with plenty of questions asked of them as they conceded five tries in an error-strewn performance in Pretoria.

Warren Gatland had been forced into two late changes when Maro Itoje went down with a stomach bug and replacement back Finn Russell was withdrawn with an Achilles problem, leading to a surprise call-up as cover for England rookie fly-half Marcus Smith as cover for the Scot now ruled out for a couple of weeks.

Whether those changes contributed to an at-times sloppy Lions performance will be difficult to ascertain but the Lions ultimately overcame their problems with two tries apiece from captain Jamie George and Tadhg Beirne and one apiece the highlights as the tourists ruthlessly exploited an early second-half red card for Sharks scrum-half Jaden Hendrickse having been held at 26-26 at half-time.

Smith’s call-up was not the only surprise from the tour on Saturday as a younger, less-experienced and fresher Sharks side asked more questions of the Lions in the first 40 minutes than had been put to the tourists in their first two games on South African soil.

Duhan van der Merwe of British and Irish Lions. Picture:Lefty Shivambu/Sportsfile

Agreeing to rematch as replacements for the Covid-stricken Bulls just four days after being hammered 54-7 in Johannesburg last Wednesday, this hastily-arranged game was seen as further evidence of a doomed tour failing to provide adequate preparation for the Test series against the Springboks later this month.

That view was hardened just five minutes in when Lions centre Chris Harris opened the scoring after high-tempo play through the backline, and great footwork from Duhan van der Merwe to step off his left and break the line before offloading to his Scottish team-mate to score.

Yet this was not to be another one-sided run for Gatland’s players but a ding-dong first-half battle that saw the Sharks bring better physically and linespeed than last Wednesday to unsettle the Lions and force mistakes.

Harris’s opening try, converted by Dan Biggar, was the first of eight first-half tries with the Sharks exploiting poor execution and inaccuracy from the tourists. Their first score came as Harris’s midfield partner Elliot Daly saw the ball slip out of his hands as he shaped to pass, Sharks’ full-back Anthony Volmink finishing a rapid counter-attack with Lionel Cronje’s conversion levelling the scores and his second two-pointer came just four minutes later when some powerful carrying from the Sharks forwards allowed the fly-half to send a weighted grubber kick into the left corner where wing Thaakir Abrahams pounced on the ball to dot down.

British & Irish Lions' Anthony Watson makes a break. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Lions went back to basics for their second try, captain Jamie George finishing a well-executed driving maul only to see his team hand the initiative straight back to the Durban-based Sharks as scrum-half Gareth Davies’s long pass from the back of an attacking ruck inside the opposition 22 was picked off by fellow number nine Jaden Hendrickse who ran the length of the field to score under the posts. It was van der Merwe who added to his Wednesday night hat-trick of tries on 26 minutes with a simple finish after quick hands from Biggar and Liam Williams.

Yet it was van der Merwe’s error that led to the Sharks’ third try, the South African-born Scottish wing dropping a pass on his left flank, the ball picked up by Volmink who raced down the vacated space, Cronje’s conversion from in front of the posts to open a 26-19 lead on 34 minutes.

The try-scoring did not end there, Tadhg Beirne, playing at blindside flanker, picking up the ball after lock Lawes went into contact and taking a direct route to add to his try in the Murrayfield Test when the Lions beat Japan two weeks ago. Biggar’s conversion sent the teams in level at 26-26 for the half-time break.

Hopes of an equally breathless second half dissipated five minutes into the final period when try-scorer Hendrickse blotted his copybook with a needless forearm into the head of Liam Williams, who had just been tackled around the neck by forward Dylan Richardson.

British & Irish Lions' Anthony Watson is tackled by Marnus Potgieter of Cell C Sharks. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Sharks were immediately punished as the Lions drove their lineout maul, Tadhg Furlong carrying to the line before fellow Irishman Jack Conan’s pick and go sent the Lions into 31-26 lead.

Gatland had sent on a new scrum-half in tour captain Conor Murray replacing Davies, and the Munster and Ireland nine quickly made an impact, spotting a chance with a quick long throw to Williams in midfield whose advance and pass sent Daly on his way with a shimmy to score on 50 minutes, the Lions’ second try since the red card as the banished Hendrickse held his head in his hands on the sideline.

The Lions had not stopped making mistakes though and when Murray saw his box kick from the restart deflected by a charging Sharks forward, Werner Kok was on hand to catch and then score.

It was a momentary blip for the Lions in the second half, who then took the game properly by the scruff of the neck with four unanswered tries, all converted by Biggar with captain George adding his second, Anthony Watson striking for two of his own and replacement flanker Tom Curry rounding things off with 13 minutes to go.

CELL C SHARKS: A Volmink; M Potgieter, W Kok, M Koster (R Jonker, 65), T Abrahams; L Cronje (B Chamberlain, 60), J Hendrikse; N Mchunu (M Majola, 52), K van Vuuren (D Jooste, 60), W Herbst (L Adriaanse, 53); L R Roets (J Labuschagne, 49), R Hugo; D Richardson, M Gumede (C Wright, 49), P Buthelezi - captain (T Bholi, 60).

Replacements not used: K Mchunu, J Ward, C Bosch.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams; A Watson, E Daly, C Harris (B Aki, 68), D van der Merwe; D Biggar, G Davies (C Murray, 47); R Sutherland (W Jones, 56), J George – captain (K Owens, 56), T Furlong (K Sinckler, 56); C Lawes (A Beard, 65), J Hill (England); T Beirne; H Watson (T Curry, 60), J Conan (S Simmond, 56).

YC: Murray 76mins

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)