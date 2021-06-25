'I want to win medals': Gavin Coombes says personal glory no substitute for silverware

For all the accolades and recognition Gavin Coombes has received in a remarkable breakthrough season that has ended with a call-up to Ireland’s summer squad, there was one glaring omission.

The 23-year-old from Skibbereen saw what had been a slow-burning career ignite in 2020-21, transformed from three starts in 15 appearances in the previous two campaigns to Munster’s leading appearance maker for the season just passed having featured in 22 of his province’s 25 games, 17 of which were starts. Not insignificantly the back-rower also racked up 15 tries, a record tally for a Munster player in a single season.

Yet ask him what he didn’t win this season and the reply is entirely team-focused.

“A trophy,” Coombes said in an instant. “Obviously I’m very proud of what I achieved with the Player of the Season awards and things like that but I’m very much team-driven so I want to achieve with Munster and now with Ireland, I want to win medals. It’s what I grew up wanting to do.”

Now in Andy Farrell’s squad for next month’s Tests at Aviva Stadium against Japan and USA, it will be a surprise if an Ireland debut does not follow. Either way, his early days training with the Munster senior squad under the late Anthony Foley seem a very long way off, though the now-retired Billy Holland this week shared his memory of the young Coombes from that time.

“Gavin Coombes, he’s had an incredible season,” Holland said. “I remember, we’d slag him about it the whole time, he was only 18 years old and Axel brought him into training.

“He was as big as he is now but he was as raw as you get and he was just constantly throwing those stupid over-the-head offloads, you wouldn’t see Sonny Bill (Williams) trying them.

“He was trying it so many times and Axel actually sent him doing laps of the pitch, it was the only way he’d learn!”

Coombes is happy to verify the yarn and said: “Yeah, I’ve heard about it all year, that and lads telling me I’m a flash in the pan.

“That was one of my first sessions. I was coming from schools rugby where I could throw the ball wherever I wanted and there were a lot of offloads going to ground and he (Foley) sent me for two or three and then got back in and did the same thing and had to go for another lap. I haven’t lived it down since.”

A Test cap will mean Coombes being tasked with succeeding CJ Stander, whose retirement has left a vacuum in the Munster and Ireland back-rows but whom he credits with having a profound impact on his career.

“He’s uber-professional. He’s up there with the top professionals I’ve ever seen. He’s a great guy so someone I could easily bounce off.

“Even when I was 18, I could always have gone to him and he would have given me little details I needed to know.

“I would have watched him all the way through when I was growing up, seen how physical he was and what he brought in the carry, his work-rate around the pitch. And I think a good bit of my game is modelled off of that. I’d like to think I also have attributes of my own that I can offer that are slightly different to what he had to offer. But he has been a significant influence on my career.

“When I was up in the Six Nations (training camp last October), he took me under his wing and brought me through all the plays. He just said to take the opportunity, put the jersey in a better place than what he had given it to me.

“He just said ‘Enjoy it, prepare and go for it’.”