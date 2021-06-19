Alex Kendellen leads the way as Ireland Under-20s clinch bonus-point win over Scotland

Ireland Under-20s 38 Scotland Under-20s 7

Ireland took full advantage of Scotland’s indiscipline to get their Under-20s Six Nations campaign off to an impressive start in Cardiff.

This was an even contest right up until the beginning of the second half when Scotland openside Harri Morris had a rush of blood to the head as he recklessly took Ireland full-back Jamie Osbourne out in the air at full tilt. It was no surprise to see a red card shown for such a dangerous aerial tackle, and Richie Murphy’s side showed their class to put Scotland away comfortably thereafter.

Ireland will need to cut out the unforced errors and improve their physicality if they want to challenge England and France later on in the championship, but this was a promising start with No 8 Alex Kendellen standing out throughout with his dynamic carrying catching the eye.

Ireland seized the initiative from the word go with a terrific angle from Oisin McCormack putting the men in green on the front foot. The all-action openside was brought down just short of the line, but after a series of powerful carries Alex Soroka powered over from short range for the opening try.

Scotland proved to be a stubborner opponent than initially thought with their aggressive blitz defence forcing handling errors out of a talented Ireland back division. And their persistence finally paid off when Elliot Gourlay gratefully gathered Cameron Scott’s grubber kick to claim Scotland’s first points.

A bizarre sequence of events led to Ireland's second try. The men in green went on the attack just inside the Scotland half, with a mistimed pass from Cathal Forde ricocheting off the head of Jamie Osborne. Scotland full-back Ollie Melville tried to clear the ball but his soccer-style clearance ended up going backwards over the try line.

Ireland openside Sorka was quick to react but just as he was about to ground the ball he was taken out by Michael Gray. After a long discussion with the television match official a penalty try was awarded with Gray sent to the sin bin.

Scotland made a disastrous start to the second-half when with Morris’ red card forcing them to temporarily play with 13 men and Ireland made the most of their numerical advantage when Sam Illo smashed his way over the line for their third try.

Ireland claimed their bonus-point try just before the hour mark as their driving lineout shunted Scotland back over their own line, with Kendellen taking the spoils. Richie Murphy’s side were now running riot and some lovely handling allowed Shane Jennings to run in unopposed from 35 metres out.

Jennings then had what would have been a stunning individual try disallowed by the TMO, after he was adjudged to have spilt the ball forward just as he was crossing the line. But Ireland weren’t finished yet as Osbourne touched down to seal a comprehensive victory for the men in green.

Scorers for Scotland: Tries: E Gourlay 21; Conversions: C Scott 22.

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: Soroka 4, Penalty try 36, S Illo 42, A Kendellen 56, S Jennings 62, J Osborne 77; Conversions: J Humphreys 5, Corkery 62, 79.

Scotland: O Melville; F Callaghan (R Talt 45), S King, E Gourlay, M Gray, C Scott (C Townsend 60), M Redpath (McVicker 46), C Lamberton (Drummond 50), P Harrison (Jones 50), O Frostick (G Breese 46), M Williamson, A Samuel (E Ferrie 72), A Smeaton (O Leatherbarrow 60), H Morris, B Muncaster.

Replacements not used: R Jackson, T Glendinning, R McKnight.

Ireland: J Osborne; B Moxham, S Jennings, C Forde, J O’Connor (C Cosgrave 55), J Humphreys (Corkery 40), C McKee (W Reilly 63), T Lasisi (J Boyle 58), R Loughnane (E Debuitlear 61), S Illo (M Donnelly 58), M Morrissey, H Sheridan, A Soroka (Crothers 47), O McCormack (D Byrne 58), A Kendellen.

Replacements not used: J Kelleher, B Carson, D Okeke.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy).

Star man: Alex Kendellen (Ireland).