Munster's Rainbow Cup hopes over after Benetton awarded Ospreys tie

Munster’s hopes of silverware this season have been ended after Benetton advanced to the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final without playing their final game.

The Italian side needed a victory at Ospreys on Saturday to claim their place against South African opposition in the June 19 final but were confirmed as northern pool winners on Wednesday when positive Covid-19 cases in the Ospreys squad caused the cancellation of that final-round pool game.