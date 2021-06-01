'Larger-than-life' Bundee Aki will energise Lions Tour, says Andy Friend

Meanwhile, Friend has warned that former Rugby League player Abraham Papali’i will have to change his tackle technique or he will have no future in the game
Bundee Aki at Connacht training. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 15:09
John Fallon

Connacht coach Andy Friend has tipped Bundee Aki to be a hit on and off the field when he heads to South Africa with the Lions.

Friend revealed that he had been sussed out by the Lions management about what Aki would bring to the tour if he was selected and he had no hesitation in endorsing him.

"He's an energy giver, he's an extrovert, and he's one of the most larger-than-life characters. He can be loud in a good way, he can be loud in a bad way too but as long as you give him the right sort of framework, he's good with that.

"I was asked by one of the coaches prior to the announcement if Bundee Aki would be good on an eight-week Lions tour and I said he would be brilliant because he will energise the group as long as he's given a framework and parameter to work in.

"He's a great bloke to have in the changing room and on the field when he's on song and if he's on song for those eight weeks, he'll be brilliant."

Aki will feature on Friday night as Connacht wrap up their season against the Ospreys in the Rainbow Cup at the Sportsground in what will be only his second game since being sent off against England back in March.

Meanwhile, Friend has warned that former Rugby League player Abraham Papali’i, who was sent off the third time at the weekend since his debut last August, will have to change his tackle technique or he will have no future in the game.

The 27-year old New Zealander was red-carded for a high tackle against Benetton at the weekend and is set for a hefty ban.

"It depends on how much time he's going to get off but he'll have a bit of time, I'd imagine,” said Friend. 

“The bottom line is that he needs to change his tackle technique. If he doesn't, well he won't keep playing rugby union. It's as simple as that because you can't have a player continually getting red cards. 

The sanctions are going to become bigger on him and it's impossible to stay in the game if you do that.

"He's very aware of that, we're very aware of that. We've got to use whatever time we've got where he won't be playing - hopefully, it's around the six-week mark, I reckon is what he will probably get - to take out the poor habits that he's got from his rugby league days and get him tackling low.

"When he does tackle low, as we've seen, he can be devastating, so we've got to break a habit that's there at the moment and we've got to do that pretty quickly."

Loosehead prop Denis Buckley is to undergo a scan this week to establish the extent of a serious knee injury which he suffered less than a minute into his 200th appearance at the weekend.


