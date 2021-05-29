Benetton in control of their own destiny after seeing off Connacht

Benetton 20 Connacht 12

Abraham Papali’i was sent off for the third time since his debut in August as Connacht’s slim Rainbow Cup hopes died at Stadio Monigo.

The back rower was red-carded for a shoulder to the head in the closing stages as Benetton made it four wins from four and are in control of their own destiny, with Munster now depending on other results to go their way if they are to qualify.

A bad evening for Connacht in Treviso began when Denis Buckley’s 200th appearance lasted just a minute. He had to go off with a knee injury after winning a superb turnover which led to the opening try when Connacht went to the corner and at the second attempt got the drive for hooker Shane Delahunt.

Denis Buckley's 200th appearance for Connacht last less than two minutes as he suffered a knee injury in the 20-12 loss to Benetton. Picture: INPHO/Elena Barbini

The perfect start was added to when centre Tom Daly converted from the right wing.

But Benetton hit back and got off the mark when centre Ignacio Brex did well to ground the ball one-handed in the right corner despite a tackle from Alex Wootton.

Paolo Garbisi was unable to convert but as the penalties mounted he landed a couple of kicks to lead 11-7 at the break.

Connacht hit the front three minutes after the restart when Paul Boyle finished off a good maul but Garbisi edged Benetton back in front four minutes later with a penalty.

Connacht’s troubles in the scrum led to a yellow card for Finlay Bealham was brought back on at loosehead but the contained the Italians to just a penalty while he was off.

That left Benetton 17-12 in front going into the final quarter and when Papapli’i was sent off Garbisi made the game safe with his fifth penalty. A win over Ospreys in two weeks will guarantee their will be in the final against one of the South African sides in a final which is already pencilled in for Stadio Monigo.

Scorers for Benetton: tries, I Brex; pens, P Garbisi (5).

Scorers for Connacht: tries, S Delahunt, P Boyle; con, T Daly.

Benetton Rugby: J Hayward; E Padovani, I Brex, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage; T Gallo, C Els, M Riccioni; N Cannone, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro, T Halafihi.

Replacements: M Barbini for Negri 59mins, I Herbst for Ruzza 59, G Lucchesi for Els 59, I Nemer for Gallo 71.

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; N Murray, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler, P Boyle.

Replacements: P McAllister for Buckley 2mins; D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham 41, D Heffernan for Delahunt 59, O Dowling for Murray 59, S Arnold for Porch 59, Bealham for McAllister 60, A Papali’i for Prendergast 62, C Blade for Marmion 63, J Carty for Fitzgerald 65.

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).