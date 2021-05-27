Positive Covid tests sees Ulster's Rainbow Cup clash with Scarlets cancelled

Ulster's PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Scarlets, which was due to see 500 spectators at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, has been cancelled, the province have announced.
The latest round of PCR testing in the camp showed four positive tests for Covid-19, an Ulster spokesperson confirmed These individuals are currently asymptomatic and now self-isolating in line with public health protocols, the province added.
Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place on Friday and all training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice.
"In making this decision, both the league and Ulster Rugby followed the guidance established by the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group, and had the full support of the Public Health Agency," the spokesperson said.
"The 500 spectators who were due to attend the fixture will receive a full refund."
Due to calendar constraints, it is unlikely that the game can't be rescheduled meaning PRO14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.