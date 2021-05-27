Positive Covid tests sees Ulster's Rainbow Cup clash with Scarlets cancelled

The game was due to see 500 spectators at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday
Positive Covid tests sees Ulster's Rainbow Cup clash with Scarlets cancelled

The game was due to see 500 spectators at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 19:23
Joel Slattery

Ulster's PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Scarlets, which was due to see 500 spectators at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, has been cancelled, the province have announced.

The latest round of PCR testing in the camp showed four positive tests for Covid-19, an Ulster spokesperson confirmed These individuals are currently asymptomatic and now self-isolating in line with public health protocols, the province added.

Further PCR testing of players and staff is due to take place on Friday and all training at senior and academy level has been suspended until further notice.

"In making this decision, both the league and Ulster Rugby followed the guidance established by the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group, and had the full support of the Public Health Agency," the spokesperson said.

"The 500 spectators who were due to attend the fixture will receive a full refund."

Due to calendar constraints, it is unlikely that the game can't be rescheduled meaning PRO14 Rugby has deemed the fixture a 0-0 draw and awarded four match points to Scarlets.

More in this section

CJ Stander 25/5/2021 CJ Stander will lead out Munster for the final time at Thomond
Saracens v Harlequins - Aviva Premiership - London Stadium Mike Brown’s Harlequins career is over after failed appeal against suspension
British & Irish Lions Squad Announcement Handout Lions squad receive first coronavirus vaccinations ahead of South Africa tour
#ulster rugby
Richie Murphy 20/5/2021

Chance for Ireland U20s to lay down Six Nations marker in Leinster 'A' friendly

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up