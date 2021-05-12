South African chiefs monitoring RG Snyman’s recovery ahead of Lions Tour

Johann van Graan is liaising with South African coach Jacques Nienaber to see when lock RG Snyman might return to action.

The Springbok star has been sidelined since August after sustaining an ACL injury on his Munster debut against Leinster.

The 26-year old’s recovery from that injury suffered a setback last week when he had to undergo ‘a minor procedure’ for an unrelated knee problem.

Nienaber, who served as defence coach during Rassie Erasmus’ time in charge of Munster, is monitoring Snyman’s progress as he prepares the Springboks for the Lions Tour.

Van Graan said he had no issues with Snyman coming back to feature against the Lions this summer and that it was not comparable to Joey Carbery’s ankle problem being exacerbated when he went to the World Cup having sustained the injury in a warm-up game against Italy.

“Firstly, it’s not the same injury,” said van Graan. “Joey had a very unique injury and RG is an ACL, obviously with one or two other things that the surgeon fixed last week.

“In terms of him coming back too soon, I think ourselves and the Springboks are very well aligned. We will always put the player first. At the end of the day, RG’s knee is the most important thing. Then we have to make sure on both sides of the fence that he is fit for rugby.

“But to be fair to Jacques (Nienaber), the two of us have been in constant communication, not only about RG, but obviously, Damian (de Allende) is in the Springboks’ plans as well.

“I am not concerned. We have open communication with the Irish national team and with South Africa as well.”

Meanwhile, van Graan said that they have their squad in place now for next season after the signing of Simon Zebo, scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster, and one-cap Springbok lock Jason Jenkins.

“We are good with what we have now. We have Rowan, Zeebs, and Jason coming in, I think nine Academy guys are going up to the senior side, which is phenomenal. So, I am really happy with our senior squad. Obviously, we will still add some guys, in conjunction with the IRFU, to our Academy.

“It’s still a long time to go until next year but we are already looking forward to that.

“Some pretty big players are going to leave Munster when the season ends. Then we will go on our off-season and we will restart again. Looking forward to next season, but we are in such a good place at the moment, just enjoying the performances that we are currently delivering.”

Munster, who will be hoping for a third derby win in a row when they take on Connacht in the Rainbow Cup, will conclude the group stage of that competition with a home clash against Cardiff on May 28 and then away to Zebre on June 11.