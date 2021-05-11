Munster trio named in Ireland Sevens squad for first time

Three Munster Academy players are included in the Ireland Sevens squad who are preparing for their last outing before their Olympic qualifying tournament, scheduled to take place next month.

Alex Kendellen, Conor Phillips and Jack Crowley all feature for the first time in a senior sevens set-up as they have been named in a 16-player squad for the games against Great Britain and the USA at St George's Park.

Former Presentation Brothers College duo Kendellen and Crowley will look to feature as the Irish side face both opponents on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the women's side also have a competition at the main training facility owned by England's Football Association. They take on the hosts and France - also playing two matches on each of the three days.

Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe are among the players who featured for Adam Grigg's side in the recent Six Nations who are in their 16-player squad for the weekend's games.

The men's matches will be key preparation for the Billy Dardis-captained side as they take part in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage, the final qualification event for the Tokyo Olympic Games in June.

For that competition, Ireland face Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico in the group stage with France among the big-name nations in the other pool - and only one ticket for Tokyo 2020 left to claim.

"This tournament provides a great opportunity to build towards the summer ahead and it is great preparation for the Men's team leading into Monaco and the Olympic Repechage Tournament in June," said IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy.

"Both our Men's and Women's teams will be exposed to some quality opposition throughout the tournament and the competition should be intense.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity and thankful for all the work that has taken place behind the scenes to allow us to participate in the tournament," Eddy added.

Ireland Men's Sevens squad: Alex Kendellen (Cork Constitution/Munster), Aaron O'Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster), Gavin Mullin (UCD), Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster), Billy Dardis (Terenure College, captain), Sean Cribbin (Suttonians), Hugo Lennox (Skerries), Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster), Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster), Terry Kennedy (St Mary's College), Rory Scholes (Irish Sevens), Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers). Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens), Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster).

Ireland Women's Sevens squad: Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster), Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht), Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster), Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster), Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster), Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster), Grace Moore (Railway Union), Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster, captain), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster), Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock/Connacht).