Dave Heffernan looking to catch the eye of Andy Farrell in clash with Leinster

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan says he is keen to boost his international hopes by out-performing his inter-pro rivals in the coming weeks.

Connacht host Leinster at the Sportsground on Saturday, two weeks on from their last gasp bonus-point victory over Ulster in Belfast, and after a top display there against Rob Herring, Heffernan wants to excel against the Leinster representative.

Ronán Kelleher could well be touring with the Lions this summer after an impressive debut season, while Sean Cronin and James Tracy are also in contention to add to their international caps when Ireland take on yet to be confirmed opponents in the July international window.

Heffernan has been pressurised by Shane Delahunt for the Connacht No 2 shirt, but he wants to remind Andy Farrell of his abilities.

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m sure everyone is going to be trying to get on whatever tour or games there are in the summer,” said Heffernan.

“It’d be a massive opportunity if I got selected, but that’s what the next few games are for. I need to show I am good enough and be better than the guys that are ahead of me.

“I didn’t get a look in there in the Six Nations but I probably wasn’t playing well enough. I think now I really need to up my form and really bring it for the next few games.

“I was quite happy with my performance against Ulster so I just need to bring that form forward in the next few games as well.

“I think when I’m going well my ball carrying can be one of my strengths, so it’s about getting on the ball as much as possible, but not forcing it either. Letting myself get in the flow of the game and get a better reading of the game so I can put myself in position to get on the ball.”

Since Christmas Connacht’s form in the inter-provincial derbies has been most encouraging after a few tough nights against their rivals. Victory in Belfast last time out came after a first-ever win at the RDS against Leinster. While they lost twice to Munster this season, Heffernan was encouraged by a couple of competitive performances.

“It is really encouraging, it gives us a huge amount of belief that we are going about it the right way. It gives us a huge amount of confidence for sure, beating those top teams. It shows us we can do it.

“I know we didn’t beat Munster this season but we have had two cracking games against them. It shows us we are right up there.

“I think our aim is just for consistency, that’s what we are trying to aim for these next two games, to back up those good performances. There is no points going up and beating Ulster and then putting in a poor performance here at home against Leinster.

“We want to make this a tough place to come and it probably hasn’t been at this season. We want to correct that for the Rainbow Cup and make sure that anyone that comes here knows they’re coming for a huge challenge.”